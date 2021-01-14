Breaking News

Andy Murray tests positive for coronavirus

14 January 2021, 10:10 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 10:29

Tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus
Tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus days before he was set to fly to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The former world number one was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home.

It is understood that Murray, who is said to be in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date and participate in the year's first grand slam, which begins on February 8 in Melbourne.

Murray and his team are working closely with tournament director Craig Tiley to try to come up with an acceptable solution.

Tournament organisers spent several months negotiating an arrangement that was acceptable to local and national government agencies regarding the admission of more than 1,000 tennis players and associated personnel to Australia.

Players are due to begin arriving in the country within the next 24 hours.

They will then complete a two-week period of quarantine, during which they are allowed out of their rooms to practise for five hours a day.

They were told that a positive test prior to flying would mean they were not allowed to travel to Australia.

