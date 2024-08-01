Andy Murray's tennis career comes to an end as he is knocked out of Olympic doubles by US pair

1 August 2024, 20:39 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 21:48

Andy Murray's career has come to an end after defeat at the Olympics
Andy Murray's career has come to an end after defeat at the Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Andy Murray's career has come to an end after being been knocked out of the men's doubles in the quarter finals of the Olympics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Murray, 37, had announced prior to Paris 2024 he would call time on his illustrious career at the end of the Games.

The 3-time Grand Slam champion and his partner Dan Evans were beaten 2-0 at Roland Garros by third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

After a remarkable turnaround in their opening match, the British pair saved match points in the final set to threaten another comeback but they were eventually beaten 6-2, 6-4.

Murray and Evans shared a warm embrace after conceding match point with Evans bursting into tears not long after.

The Scot appeared visibly emotional as he received a standing ovation upon departing the Philippe Chatrier court.

Chants of 'Andy, Andy, Andy', echoed throughout the court as a British great bowed out of the game.

Murray and Dan Evans were beaten 2-0 by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul
Murray and Dan Evans were beaten 2-0 by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Murray after his defeat.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir wrote: "1 Davis Cup, 2 Olympic golds and 3 Grand Slams.

"But more than that, thanks @andy_murray for two decades of phenomenal entertainment and sportsmanship.

"A true British great."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said: "Sir Andy Murray is Scotland's greatest ever sportsman, and his achievements during one of the toughest eras in tennis history will mark him down as a true sporting legend.

"The whole of Scotland is so proud of Sir Andy and while we are disappointed that we will no longer get to see him compete with his trademark fighting spirit, we thank him for the incredible memories he gave us over so many years and wish him the very best for his well-earned retirement."

And minutes after his defeat the LTA announced the new 'The Andy Murray Arena' at the Queen's Club.

In their opening match of the Games against Japan's Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, the British duo saved five match points to progress.

The pair further prolonged Murray's career in the second round as they beat Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in dramatic fashion.

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medalist
Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Picture: Alamy

Just days before the Paris Games, the two-time gold medalist withdrew from the men's singles event to focus on the doubles.

Murray had surgery on his back last month but is still recovering from the procedure.

The three-time Grand Slam winner confirmed that Paris would be his "last ever" competition in the sport when he arrived last week in the French capital.

Murray says that competing for Britain has been "the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to do it one final time".

Murray brought the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships with a doubles appearance alongside brother Jamie, before All England Club chiefs put on an emotional tribute for the three-time grand slam champion.

