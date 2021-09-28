'I wouldn’t have used the words she used': Starmer on Rayner calling Tories 'scum'

28 September 2021, 20:21 | Updated: 28 September 2021, 20:29

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at this week's Labour Party conference
Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at this week's Labour Party conference. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Sir Keir Starmer says he has spoken to Angela Rayner about her attack on Tory government "scum" as he admitted "we have different styles".

The Labour leader would not reveal details of their conversation but said he would not have used the same language as his deputy.

Speaking to Channel 5 News in Brighton, he said: "I talked to Angela, yes.

READ MORE: Angela Rayner refuses to apologise for calling Tories 'scum' and 'racist'

READ MORE: Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

"I'm not going to disclose to you our private conversation, I talk to Angela several times a day.

"I talk to Angela all the time, we have different styles Angela and I, I wouldn't have used the words that she used."

He told Sky News the pair had "huge agreements and disagreements" during their conversations.

Ms Rayner has resisted calls from the Tories to apologise for her diatribe against Boris Johnson and the Cabinet.

She has challenged Mr Johnson to sit down with her and apologise for his own "racist, homophobic and sexist" comments before she says sorry for her attack on Conservatives.

She tweeted that people "seem to be far more concerned with my choice of language" than the Prime Minister's own past comments.

"I'm very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I'll be very happy to apologise to him," the MP added.

She attached reports of Mr Johnson using offensive remarks such as comparing burka-wearing Muslim women with "letter boxes" and describing gay men as "tank-topped bum boys".

