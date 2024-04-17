Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of ‘bleeding her finances dry’ - despite ‘$100m boost to her fortune’

17 April 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split two years after getting married.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split two years after getting married. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of ‘financially draining her’ amid a drawn-out legal battle following their split - despite figures suggesting her fortune has soared.

The pair have been caught up in an ongoing legal battle over a winery since their split in 2016, which has since been dubbed the ‘war of the rosés’.

Having been dragged out over seven years, Angelina has accused Brad of ‘bleeding her dry’ financially - but now fresh figures suggest otherwise.

The Hollywood actor has reportedly received close to $100 million since their two-year marriage ended, according to a Daily Mail investigation.

The investigation showed that Brad forked out the eye-watering sum through loans, child support and gifts, alongside the millions she acquired through the sale of a property the pair shared.

Brad reportedly gifted Angelina 10 per cent of their French home, the Chateau Miraval, as a wedding gift bringing her share to 50 per cent overall.

The 1,200-acre estate and vineyard was initially worth $60 million when they bought it in 2008 but after Brad’s investment in the business, which saw a 300 percent rise in sales, it is now worth an estimated $164 million.

Angelina ‘stopped investing’ in the winery by the time of their wedding, according to previous filed court records, although the Girl, Interrupted actor has previously denied this.

The pair have been stuck in a drawn-out legal dispute since their split.
The pair have been stuck in a drawn-out legal dispute since their split. Picture: Alamy

Sources close to Brad have also claimed that Angelina had the funds to recently sign a deal to take over a space in Manhattan formerly owned by Andy Warhol, and previously rented out at $60,000 a month.

She has reportedly signed an eight-year lease for the 6,600-square-foot property to use as a store for her fashion label, Atelier Jolie.

Recent court documents from the pair’s dispute reportedly read: “It is extremely painful for Jolie to have to defend herself from Pitt's lawsuit – itself another example of Pitt's unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain her – especially because Pitt's false allegations as to the reasons the Miraval deal cratered can only proven by doing exactly what Jolie never wanted to do: Provide to the trier of fact the reason the Miraval deal failed, which was Pitt's demand for an NDA to cover up his history of physical and emotional abuse of Jolie and their family.”

A source also told the Mail: “Angie says Brad is bleeding her dry – but it looks like she wants to bleed him dry.”

Brad had originally planned to buy his ex out of the winery, to ‘keep it in the family’, but the deal collapsed amid tensions between the pair.

He accused Angelina of breaching their purchase agreement when she sold her stake in the property to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler in 2021 without his consent.

Angelina had reportedly offered to sell it to the Fight Club actor for $54 million but the deal fell apart due to his demands.

But now friends of the Oscar-winning actor have come to his defence, as they allege the star has spent more than $1.3 million on child support since their separation, including for therapy for their kids and other bills.

Child support costs have reportedly totalled close to $10 million over the last seven years.

Alongside the already gifted 10 per cent of their French home, Brad also gave his ex-wife a rare Winston Churchill painting, ‘Tower of Koutoubia Mosque’, which she sold for $11.5 million in 2021.

He lent her $8 million to assist the purchase of her current $24.5 million LA home in 2018, which she has since claimed was in the form of a loan and came with interest and a repayment plan.

