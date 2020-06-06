Anti-racism protests LIVE: Thousands set to gather at demonstrations across UK

Black Lives Matter protesters take a knee in Trafalgar Square. Picture: PA

Thousands of anti-racism protesters are expected to gather for demonstrations across the UK today.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked mass protests in the US and UK and others elsewhere in the world. In the UK, the main protests today are to take place in London and Manchester, with thousands of people expected to take part from 1pm.

Protesters are being warned to wear face coverings and to try and socially distance where possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

