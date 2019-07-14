Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers Threaten To Sue Labour Party

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Two whistleblowers who criticised Labour's handling of anti-Semitism have said they now plan to sue the party.

Former party officials Sam Matthews and Louise Withers Green, who featured in a BBC Panorama investigation into anti-Semitism in the party, say they believe they were defamed by Labour in its response to their allegations.

The documentary included claims that senior figures, including leader Jeremy Corbyn's advisor Seumas Milne and General Secretary Jennie Formby, had interfered in investigations.

In its response, Labour said the claims came from "disaffected former officials" who had "personal and political axes to grind" against Mr Corbyn, and casted doubt on their "credibility" as sources.

More to follow...