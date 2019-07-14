Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers Threaten To Sue Labour Party

14 July 2019, 07:14

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Two whistleblowers who criticised Labour's handling of anti-Semitism have said they now plan to sue the party.

Former party officials Sam Matthews and Louise Withers Green, who featured in a BBC Panorama investigation into anti-Semitism in the party, say they believe they were defamed by Labour in its response to their allegations.

The documentary included claims that senior figures, including leader Jeremy Corbyn's advisor Seumas Milne and General Secretary Jennie Formby, had interfered in investigations.

In its response, Labour said the claims came from "disaffected former officials" who had "personal and political axes to grind" against Mr Corbyn, and casted doubt on their "credibility" as sources.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Man charged over pregnant woman and baby killings

Relief in New Orleans but authorities warn Storm Barry is not over yet

Attempted murder arrests after car driven into group leaving hotel

Whistleblowers to take legal action against Labour Party

Police, councils and NHS to have legal duty to tackle 'senseless bloodshed'

The News Explained

James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?