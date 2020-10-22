'Anti-tier 3 lockdown' activist climbs Big Ben sparking police response

22 October 2020, 09:10

The man unfurled the banners on the side of Big Ben
The man unfurled the banners on the side of Big Ben. Picture: Twitter

A protester has scaled the side of Big Ben and unfurled several banners including one objecting to Tier 3 coronavirus rules.

The man also included the names of activist groups Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter on his banners.

The incident, at around 8am today, has sparked a police response. Scotland Yard said in a statement: "At around 7.50am a man climbed up scaffolding surrounding the Elizabeth Tower.

"Officers are on scene and dealing."

This story is being updated

