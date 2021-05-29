Anti-vaxx protesters clash with police while storming Westfield shopping centre

29 May 2021, 20:17 | Updated: 29 May 2021, 21:39

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters have clashed with police after storming a busy shopping centre in west London.

A large group of anti-vaxx demonstrators descended upon the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherds Bush on Saturday following a day of protests in the capital.

Images posted online show people clashing with officers and some lighting red flares inside the building.

Videos shared also show dozens of anti-vaxxers singing and chanting after entering Westfield.

Read more: London bus covered in anti-vaccine stickers during protest

Read more: Scientists urge caution over 21 June unlocking as daily Covid cases rise

At around 7:45pm, the Met said the incident in the shopping centre "has now finished, officers have withdrawn and the area is returning to normal".

Earlier, the force said the protest was "causing significant disruption to the local community and businesses".

Police were sent to the building and remained on the scene for just less than two hours.

Read more: England R number rises to between 1 and 1.1, Sage figures show

Read more: Daily Covid cases jump by more than 4,000 for first time since April

It came as hundreds of people gathered in central London on Saturday for a demonstration against Covid-19 jabs.

Vast swathes of a crowd that had descended upon Parliament Square travelled from outside the capital.

Some claimed the pandemic was a hoax and demonstrated against the idea of vaccine passports.

Anti-vaxxers clashed with police but were removed from Westfield shortly after
Anti-vaxxers clashed with police but were removed from Westfield shortly after. Picture: Twitter: @damiengayle
Anti-vaxx protesters stormed the Shepherds Bush Westfield shopping centre this evening
Anti-vaxx protesters stormed the Shepherds Bush Westfield shopping centre this evening. Picture: Twitter

Others carried placards reading: "My body, my choice."

Smoke bombs were let off and one person launched a firework.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had come "because I want to be free and I want you to be free and the government are lying to us".

A woman said she had attended because the media "are lying to us".

Elsewhere, protesters at Trafalgar Square covered a bus in anti-vaccine stickers that read: "There Is No Pandemic", "Stay Free" and "Truth Will Win".

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to officers policing London events since this morning.

"Disappointing that a small minority decided that disrupting Londoners going about their lawful business using violence & intimidation was reasonable.

"Our officers responded swiftly, robustly & with professionalism."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Chelsea crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0
Gavin MacLeod

Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90

The Tories saw their lead in the opinion poll cut after Dominic Cummings' allegation

Tory support slashed after Dominic Cummings' explosive attack on PM, poll suggests
Indonesia Ferry Accident

All 195 on board safe after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Belarus protests

Belarusians abroad protest against repression under Lukashenko
Andrew Bowering has been jailed for nine years for his "brutal" knife attack on a pensioner

'Brutal' burglar found covered in blood after stabbing pensioner in head jailed for nine years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'
Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'

Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'
Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks
Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists

Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists
Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims

Terrorists like Fishmongers' Hall killer 'beyond rehabilitation', intelligence expert claims
James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London