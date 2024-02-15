'Explosion in hatred' against Jews in UK as more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded

15 February 2024, 01:25

More than 4,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK by a Jewish charity in 2023
More than 4,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK by a Jewish charity in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

There has been an "explosion in hatred" against Jews in the UK, with more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The all-time high has been put down to the "sheer volume" which took place following the Hamas attacks on October 7, the Community Security Trust (CST) said.

The charity, which monitors antisemitism and provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, said the week following the attacks saw 416 antisemitic incidents reported - higher than for any subsequent week.

There were a total of 4,103 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2023, up from the previous annual record of 2,261 incidents which had been reported two years previously.

"This record total is due to the sheer volume of antisemitism perpetrated across the UK following Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October 2023," a report published on Thursday said.

"Of the 4,103 instances of anti-Jewish hate reported, 2,699 (66%) occurred on or after 7 October.

"This figure alone exceeds any previous annual antisemitic incident total recorded by CST, and marks a rise of 589% from the 392 instances of antisemitism reported to CST over the same time period in 2022."

Read more: Judge who let women who 'celebrated' October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free 'liked' anti-Israel post

Read more: 'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends demo at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas
Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

The report added: "The speed at which antisemites mobilised in the UK on and immediately after 7 October suggests that, initially at least, this increase in anti-Jewish hate was a celebration of the Hamas attack on Israel, rather than anger at Israel's military response in Gaza."

CST said the first such incident reported to them took place on October 7, "when a vehicle drove past a synagogue in Hertfordshire with a Palestinian flag attached, windows wound down and an occupant shaking their fist in the air towards the synagogue".

Other incidents included "Free Palestine" graffiti being sprayed on a bridge in Golders Green, which is home to one of London's largest Jewish communities; the defacing with swastikas of a poster in London of a baby kidnapped by Hamas; and a visibly Jewish man being verbally abused and threatened by people who were attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

"Free Palestine" graffiti sprayed on a bridge in Golders Green
"Free Palestine" graffiti sprayed on a bridge in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

The charity said that it had recorded at least one antisemitic incident in every single police region in the UK across 2023 for the first time ever.

There were 3,328 incidents of abusive behaviour, 266 of assault, 305 of threats and 182 of damage and desecration.

Among its wide-ranging findings, the charity noted a "worrying proportion of children perpetrating antisemitism", with almost a fifth of the 2,086 incidents recorded where the offender or offenders' approximate age was provided to CST involving perpetrators thought to be under 18.

The CST said a further 2,185 reports of potential incidents were received by CST in 2023 but were not deemed to be antisemitic - instead involving anti-Israel activity rather than anti-Jewish language, motivation or targeting - so were not included in the 2023 total.

Shelagh Fogarty reacts to the rise in anti-Semitism in the UK

CST chief executive Mark Gardner said: "British Jews are strong and resilient, but the explosion in hatred against our community is an absolute disgrace.

"It occurs in schools, universities, workplaces, on the streets and all over social media."

He thanked the Government and police for their support but added: "We condemn the stony silence from those sections of society that eagerly call out racism in every other case, except when it comes to Jew hate."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

At least eight children among 22 injured in shooting near Super Bowl parade

The host allegedly sent CCTV footage of the man with another woman to his wife

Airbnb host 'sent pictures of guest with another woman to his wife' after he left bad review

Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare

Election 2024 Trump

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to let Trump’s 2020 election case proceed

A second fertility centre may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution.

Second NHS fertility centre linked to egg-freezing 'fault' as dozens of women robbed of chance to have children

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Weapons supervisor’s trial will focus on how live ammunition was on Rust set

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

One dead and up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

The judge 'liked' the LinkedIn post three weeks ago.

Judge who let women who 'celebrated' October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free 'liked' anti-Israel post

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Several injured after shooting near Super Bowl parade

Multiple people have been shot in Kansas City

At least one dead and eight children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

Italy Ivrea Carnival

Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale

Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape

Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found

Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag

Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears

Exclusive
A Palestine protester said the group wasn't intimidating Tobias Ellwood

'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends demo at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Sarkozy Verdict

Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Police tackled the machete-wielding thug

Machete-wielding man tackled by brave off-duty police officers at work drinks in south London
Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch
Japan Moon Landing

Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Tobias Ellwood

Dozens of Palestine activists surround house of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood in 'wholly unacceptable' protest
Natasha took her own life in April 2018.

University of Bristol loses appeal to overturn ruling that it contributed to student’s death
The officer opened fire after mixing up the sound of an acorn falling with gunfire

US police officer unleashes hail of bullets on handcuffed black suspect after mistaking falling acorn for gunshot
The aftermath of the crash

Six police officers hurt after horror crash between police van and bus in Kennington, 'leaving officer stuck inside'
Tear gas is fired at a protester

Indian farmers clash with police for second day amid protests

Valentine’s Day Loveland

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit