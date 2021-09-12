Appeal launched after Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear reported missing

Tanya Fear has been missing since September 9. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An appeal has been launched after Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear was reported missing in Los Angeles.

Ms Fear, who played Dr. Jade McIntyre in Doctor Who in 2018, was last seen in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles on Thursday 9 September.

Friends of Ms Fear have taken to social media to share the hashtag #FindTanyaFear and encourage anyone who has seen her to get in contact.

One friend, Jenny Bede, tweeted: "My friend Tanya Fear has been missing since 9/9. Please share this, especially if you know anyone in LA/Hollywood Bowl. If anyone has any information call (626)-232-8616 #findtanyafear"

Another friend, Bolu Babalola, tweeted: "My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT"

Ms Fear is described as being 5'3 with brown eyes and curly black Afro hair and weighing 140 lbs.

As well as her role in Doctor Who, she has also appeared in Kick-Ass 2 and TV series' such as Spotless and Cleaning Up.