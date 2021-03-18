Appeal launched for man after indecent exposure near vigil for Sarah Everard

18 March 2021, 20:30

Detectives are investigating a case of indecent exposure
Detectives are investigating a case of indecent exposure in Clapham on the night of the Sarah Everard vigil. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Detectives are urging anyone who may have seen an incident of indecent exposure in Clapham Common on the night of a vigil for Sarah Everard.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman was walking on the South Side of the Common, near to the junction with Windmill Drive, at around 8pm on Saturday when "she witnessed a man expose himself".

The force said the man is described as "white, aged approximately 50 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall with grey hair" and that he was wearing "a red waistcoat or vest over a shirt and light-coloured trousers".

Read more: Inquest into the death of Sarah Everard adjourned until after criminal case

The woman who witnessed the man expose himself lodged a complaint with the Met after attempting to report the incident to officers at the scene of the vigil.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The woman attempted to report the incident to officers who were at Clapham Common as part of the policing operation for the vigil.

People have been gathering in Clapham Common to pay their respects to Sarah Everard
People have been gathering in Clapham Common to pay their respects to Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

"A complaint was received by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. This was resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant."

Crowds gathered on Clapham Common last weekend to join a vigil in remembrance of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard, whose death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger at violence against women.

Detective Constable Luke Flood, from the Met's Central South Command Unit, which polices Lambeth in south London, said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and can help identify the man involved to contact police.

"Clapham Common was extremely busy on Saturday evening with people who had attended the vigil - many people would have been filming or taking pictures.

"I would ask anyone to check any material they captured and see if they can identify the man described.

"We also cannot discount that there may have been other instances of this nature in and around the Clapham Common area so I would urge anyone who has witnessed get in contact.

"An incident of indecent exposure can be an extremely distressing offence for those who witness it and it is one police take very seriously.

"Officers have spoken to the woman to offer her support and ensure she is kept updated with the progress of the investigation."

Anyone who may be able to help police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2602/18Mar.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A host of European countries will resume using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

EU countries to resume use of Oxford jab after regulator says it's safe
William Algar was discovered by police on January 3 2020

Trumpet player 'hacked to death after dispute with a drug dealer'
The Home Office removed the citizenship of the trio in 2019 and 2020

Three British-Bangladeshis 'who went to join Isis' win appeal against citizenship removal
Dr June Raine speaking at the Downing Street press briefing

MHRA: 'Seek medical attention if headache lasts more than four days after getting AZ jab'
'No change' to England's lockdown roadmap despite fewer vaccines, PM says

Drop in vaccine supply will make 'no change' to lockdown roadmap, PM says
Mark Rutte

Dutch PM Mark Rutte’s conservative party sees fourth straight election win

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Live 10am Friday

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'
Holiday 2021: Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister

Holidays 2021: Will Brits be able to go on foreign trips? LBC asks a Government Minister
Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Iain Dale he was considering standing in the Hartlepool by-election

Richard Tice 'actively considering' standing in Hartlepool by-election

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London