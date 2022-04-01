April fuel's day: Brits struggle with cost of living as energy costs rise by £700 today

1 April 2022, 11:27 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 11:49

Households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today
Households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Hard-pressed households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today, as struggling Brits hold back tears rather than laughs this April Fool's day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Experts have issued stark warnings that people in the UK will starve, freeze and could consider suicide as they desperately struggle to pay soaring energy bills from this month.

Today Ofgem raised the price cap of gas and electricity, seeing it soar by 54 per cent this morning to £1,971 for an average home to compared to £1,277 yesterday.

Experts predict it will be around £2,700-a-year from October.

The huge jump in price sparked the founder of energy company Utilita, Bill Bullen, to urge households to cut their energy usage and behaviour by layering up and insulating their homes.

The energy boss warned the elderly and vulnerable face death whilst he fears "next winter it will be much much worse" and also "much worse for children".

Mr Bullen also feared households may resort to dangerous attempts to heat their homes warning: "No matter how much you are struggling, do not use BBQs or open fires in your home. Apart from the fire risk there is a carbon monoxide problem."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

It comes as a think-tank specialising in living standards warned that the price hike would push 2.5 million families in England alone into so-called "fuel stress" as people face paying more for energy than their mortgage.

But the price hike is not limited to energy, as broadband, mobile, water bills, council tax and national insurance contributions are also rising this month.

Energy supplier websites crashed yesterday as thousands of customers rushed to submit meter readings for the cheaper energy rate with many staying up late into the night and others giving up.

Social media users said this morning smart meters showed that prices were up £1.30-per-hour overnight, whilst others said their monthly direct debits went from £90-a-month to £200-plus.

Read more: Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Nicky Jackson from Burnley, Lancashire told LBC she had to call the crisis team for support because it’s made her mental health so much worse.

"With all this it has made it so much worse. I mean I am already signed off of work completely. Not that Long ago I had to contact the crisis team just to have a conversation," she said.

Ms Jackson added that she struggles to buy nappies for her children each week amid the hike in costs and has relied heavily on food banks for baby formula.

Whislt Sajid Mohammed, who runs Himmah Foodbank in Nottingham, said they have seen a steady rise in numbers of people coming to them for help since Christmas.

But added that they are now seeing people refuse some foods, such as potatoes because they can't afford to cook or store them.

Even a Government minister has said his household is facing a "tricky" time during the cost-of-living crisis, with his home central heating running on oil.

Kit Malthouse, who conducted broadcast interviews with a fire on in the background, told LBC: "Obviously the day-to-day is quite tricky.

"As you know, I've got children. They need to be fed and that cost is rising.

"My fuel prices are rising quite significantly, and I have to say that in my constituency I'm on oil central heating still, sadly."

The Conservative MP for North West Hampshire continued: "Oil, I'm afraid to tell you, doesn't come under the energy price cap, and lots of people in rural areas are suffering from the oil price rise.

"So we are feeling it very significantly. I have to confess to you, we did convert last year to electric vehicles, so we are feeling the electric price but not through the petrol. So it is a challenge for everybody."

Crime and policing minister Mr Malthouse said that he had attempted to log onto his energy app on Thursday night as millions looked to log meter readings before the energy cap price rise came into effect, and it "wasn't working either".

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the new price cap rise, money saving expert Martin Lewis said: "I didn't think it was going to be anywhere near as bad as this. I thought it was just going to be bad, I didn't think it would be catastrophic."

Whilst Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: "The energy price cap rise will be potentially ruinous for millions of people across the country.

"The support announced so far from the Government simply isn't enough for those who'll be hit hardest.

"With the long-anticipated price rises now hitting, many more people will face the kind of heart-rending choices that our frontline advisers already see all too often."

Mr Sunak, in his spring statement, kept the criticised 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions but said the threshold will rise by £3,000.

He also announced a cut to fuel duty in his spring statement.

In previously announced measures, households will get £200 knocked off their energy bills in October, but will need to pay that back at a rate of £40 over five years from 2023.

The Government also claims that 2.5 million people will benefit from the national living wage rise from Friday, with adults now earning £9.50 under the scheme.

However, with Mr Sunak getting heckled with a cry of "is that it" in the Commons when announcing a tranche of measures, members of his own party have suggested he will need to offer more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford.

Oxford college student 'silenced by blanket gagging clause' over claim she was raped

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a ruling on a High Court case featuring an elderly Turkish woman and a Turkish businessman based in London.

Prince Andrew embroiled in High Court case after 'receiving £1m from Turkish fraudster'

Lincoln City has banned the sound of air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March

'Woke brigade wins again': Football club slated for banning war tune over Ukraine invasion

A Met PCSO has been charged with outraging public decency.

Met PCSO charged over 'sex act' in a park after video shared online

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Just Stop Oil has blocked 'key oil' terminals in England.

Eco mob protesters arrested after mass blockade of 10 'key oil' terminals

Oscars producer Will Packer (bottom right) said LAPD were prepared to arrest Will Smith at the show for battery.

Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap, Oscars producer claims

Brits woke up to a huge energy bill price hike

Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

court

Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard

'Were you signing Lionel Messi?': Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over ferries fiasco costs

Nadhim Zahawi defended the Chancellor over the Spring Statement.

Zahawi backs under-fire Sunak as Tories say more help is needed on eve of soaring bills

smith footage

New angle of Will Smith Oscars slap shows Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction during incident

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road

Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

mugshots

Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rainbow flag

Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’
Vatican Pope Canada Indigenous

Pope begs forgiveness of Canada’s Indigenous peoples for school abuses
Japan Cherry Blossoms Photo Gallery

Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions
Gender Identity-Florida

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

conspiring to kidnap trial

Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s parliament adjourns debate on embattled PM Imran Khan
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian refugees encouraged to find jobs as war exodus slows
Yemen

World Bank allocates extra £230m to help Yemen key services

Russia Ukraine War

Russians ‘leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure’

Russia Putin

Kremlin demands roubles for gas, but leaves currency loophole

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to soaring living costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police