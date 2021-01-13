Breaking News

Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia dies after contracting Covid-19

13 January 2021, 13:32 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 14:11

Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has died aged 70
Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has died aged 70. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has died after contracting Covid-19.

The 70-year-old had served as archbishop since 2012 and was one of the most senior figures in the Catholic Church in Scotland.

He tested positive for coronavirus shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home.

The Catholic Church in Scotland said the cause of death is not yet clear.

Archbishop Tartaglia was previously the Bishop of Paisley.

He died on January 13, the Feast of St Mungo - the patron saint of Glasgow.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Pope's Ambassador to Great Britain, has been informed of the death.

A spokesman for the Church said the Archdiocese will be overseen by an administrator until the Pope appoints a successor.

