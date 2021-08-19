'Are the Taliban the enemy?' Nick Ferrari puts Defence Secretary on the spot

19 August 2021, 08:22

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he won't call the Taliban 'the enemy' and 'provoke the people who are currently running the country.'

When asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the Taliban are the enemy the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would not commit to using the term.

Recalling an interview with General Sir Nick Carter on Wednesday, Nick said the General was "at pains to say we shouldn't just paint the Taliban as the enemy."

The conversation comes as the UK launches a diplomatic push to encourage allies to join it in offering to take in Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban regime.

Watch: 'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport

"In your view, Secretary of State, is the Taliban the enemy?"

The Cabinet minister said he would not use "language that could inflame the people that we need at the moment to help get the people out."

Read more: Desperate Afghan mothers fleeing Taliban 'throw babies over Kabul airport barbed wire'

He said there was "no point provoking the people who are currently running the country."

The Defence Secretary said the UK will judge the Taliban on "their actions not their words."

Posing a tough question Nick asked if the Taliban can ever be friends of the UK.

"International diplomacy is not really always about friendships," Mr Wallace said.

Read more: Taliban 'beat and whip' crowds as regime tightens grip on Afghanistan

Read more: 'We're not trained to lose': Veteran MPs condemn 'shameful' Afghanistan withdrawal

Yesterday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "Today the Prime Minister set out the UK's significant offer to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan - doubling our humanitarian aid to the region and establishing one of the most generous asylum schemes in British history.

"He also outlined the UK's broader strategy for Afghanistan and the region, including the need to unite the international community behind a clear plan for dealing with the Taliban regime in a unified and concerted way.

"We are now asking our international partners to match the UK's commitments and work with us to offer a lifeline to Afghanistan's most vulnerable people."

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule emerge
A memorial at the site in Salem, Massachusetts, where five women were hanged as witches hundreds of years earlier

Sleuthing school pupils lead effort to pardon wrongly convicted ‘witch’
Over a quarter of care home staff are against compulsory vaccines.

Over one in four care home workers oppose mandatory Covid jabs, study shows
There have been 12 deaths in or near Kabul aiport, officials say

Afghanistan: 12 people killed at Kabul airport as crowds try to flee Taliban rule
Dominic Raab was unable to make a call, the Foreign Office said

Defence Secretary defends Dominic Raab as Labour call for him to be sacked
Crowds have tried to flee Taliban rule by getting to the airport and hoping they are eligible to be flown out

Desperate Afghan mothers fleeing Taliban 'throw babies over Kabul airport barbed wire'

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

