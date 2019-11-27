'Are you happy to put Corbyn in power?' Iain Dale quizzes SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

27 November 2019, 22:14

Iain Dale started off by asking SNP leader Ian Blackford whether he would be 'happy to put Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10 if he promised a second independence referendum within 18 months of the election'.

Ian Blackford responded by saying that Jeremy Corbyn being PM is 'not a choice that we would make, but we have to deal with the realpolitik of where we are'. He went on to say that he 'couldn't countenance' Boris Johnson and the Conservatives 'taking us out of Europe against our will'.

The SNP Westminster leader said if we do end up with a minority Labour government with the SNP holding the balance of power that it will act 'as an anchor' and allow things that the SNP want to see such as 'an end to austerity'.

