Breaking News

Don’t cry for Argentina: Tournament favourites rocked after losing 2-1 in opening game vs Saudi Arabia

Argentina suffer shock World Cup defeat to underdogs Saudi Arabia

Saudi team come from behind after early penalty goal from Lionel Messi

Saudi Arabia now top of their group with Poland and Mexico set to play later

Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in a shock defeat at the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Saudi Arabia have beaten Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 shock defeat for one of the tournament favourites.

Saudia Arabia are currently ranked 51st in the world but they beat Argentina today, with two phenomenal goals in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup football.

Argentina took the lead with a penalty from Messi but Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari both struck home to seal the win for the underdogs.

Argentina were unbeaten in 36 games going into the match. It's the first time they've lost since July 2019.

Saudi fans go wild after the memorable victory against one of the world's best sides. Picture: Getty

The Saudi team came from behind in the historic victory that will be remembered alongside other great upsets like Senegal beating France in 2002 and England losing to the United States in 1950.

Jubilant Saudi fans celebrate after their side's win. Picture: Getty

Saudi players ran over to their ecstatic fans who were celebrating wildly after the historic win.

It was a disastrous start for what will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.

Salem Al-Dawsari (R) of Saudi Arabia celebrates with Hassan Tambakti (L) after scoring. Picture: Getty

Argentina had three goals ruled offside before half time but they left at least one player looking tearful at the final whistle with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Morale had been shot by the host of disallowed goals - with the noise from the Argentinian supporters being notched down as they left the tunnel for the second half.

Saleh Al-Shehri drew the Saudis level to fire the first strike across goal and equalise.

Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring the winning goal. Picture: Getty

Then, Salem Al-Dawsari shot from inside the box, finding the top corner with a memorable strike

A heroic defensive performance then saw Saudi Arabia to the stunning result.

Lionel Messi with his head in his hands after Argentina's defeat. Picture: Getty

Saudia Arabia only had a 7% chance of winning prior to the match, according to some predictions.

Argentina took the lead inside 11 minutes as Messi placed s penalty to the keeper’s right - scoring with ease.

But the shock goal from Saudi Arabia in the 48th minute brought them level.

They took the lead in the 53rd minute, with Salem Al-Dawsari curled in an incredible finish from just inside the box.

Saudi Arabia are now top of their group, with Poland and Mexico set to play later today.