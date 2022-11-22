Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Don’t cry for Argentina: Tournament favourites rocked after losing 2-1 in opening game vs Saudi Arabia
22 November 2022, 12:09 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 12:54
- Argentina suffer shock World Cup defeat to underdogs Saudi Arabia
- Saudi team come from behind after early penalty goal from Lionel Messi
- Saudi Arabia now top of their group with Poland and Mexico set to play later
Saudi Arabia have beaten Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 shock defeat for one of the tournament favourites.
Saudia Arabia are currently ranked 51st in the world but they beat Argentina today, with two phenomenal goals in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup football.
Argentina took the lead with a penalty from Messi but Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari both struck home to seal the win for the underdogs.
Argentina were unbeaten in 36 games going into the match. It's the first time they've lost since July 2019.
The Saudi team came from behind in the historic victory that will be remembered alongside other great upsets like Senegal beating France in 2002 and England losing to the United States in 1950.
Saudi players ran over to their ecstatic fans who were celebrating wildly after the historic win.
It was a disastrous start for what will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.
Argentina had three goals ruled offside before half time but they left at least one player looking tearful at the final whistle with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half.
Morale had been shot by the host of disallowed goals - with the noise from the Argentinian supporters being notched down as they left the tunnel for the second half.
Saleh Al-Shehri drew the Saudis level to fire the first strike across goal and equalise.
Then, Salem Al-Dawsari shot from inside the box, finding the top corner with a memorable strike
A heroic defensive performance then saw Saudi Arabia to the stunning result.
Saudia Arabia only had a 7% chance of winning prior to the match, according to some predictions.
Argentina took the lead inside 11 minutes as Messi placed s penalty to the keeper’s right - scoring with ease.
But the shock goal from Saudi Arabia in the 48th minute brought them level.
They took the lead in the 53rd minute, with Salem Al-Dawsari curled in an incredible finish from just inside the box.
Saudi Arabia are now top of their group, with Poland and Mexico set to play later today.