Female TV reporter robbed live on air while covering World Cup in Qatar

21 November 2022, 13:52 | Updated: 21 November 2022, 13:58

During the broadcast, items from the reporter's handbag, including documents and money, were stolen.
During the broadcast, items from the reporter's handbag, including documents and money, were stolen.

By Chris Samuel

An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed live on air at the start of the World Cup and left bemused by the police response when police asked her what punishment she wanted imposed upon the culprit.

In the build-up to the opening opening game of the tournament, Argentine journalist Dominique Metzger was presenting a live broadcast in the Corniche area of Doha.

During the broadcast, items from her handbag, including documents and money, were stolen.

Ms Metzger reported the incident local police, but was surprised by their response when they asked her what punishment the culprit should receive.

She said: "I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began.

"The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'"

Confused, she asked for further clarification. Metzger continued: "What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?"

The journalist didn't request a specific punishment asked simply that her lost items be returned.

Her possessions haven't yet been recovered, but the authorities in the Middle East country have made efforts to control crime at the tournament.

15,000 cameras with facial recognition have been installed at stadiums according to reports.

It comes after Danish network TV2 had a live broadcast interrupted by Qatari officials.

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media and the tournament organisers were forced to apologise.

An official statement read: “Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were mistakenly interrupted during a live broadcast in one of Qatar’s tourist destinations.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

