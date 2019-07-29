Armed Cop Guarding Nuclear Power Station Told Off For Bottle Cap Challenge

29 July 2019, 10:34

An armed police officer guarding a nuclear power station has been told off by his bosses for taking part in the Bottle Cap Challenge, the latest viral social media trend.

An armed police officer has been criticised taking part in the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' while holding an assault rifle.

The officer from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary can be seen spinning round and kicking off the top of the bottle while another officer holds it in the air.

The clip was filmed at Dungeness nuclear power plant in Kent and was soon posted to the official Twitter account of the  Civil Nuclear Constabulary, but it was soon deleted.

The officer can be seen clutching his G36 assault rifle as he kicks the bottle top off.
The officer can be seen clutching his G36 assault rifle as he kicks the bottle top off. Picture: Twitter / CNCDungeness

A spokesperson for the CNC told the Sun: "We were made aware of a tweet from Dungeness which contained a video of the bottle-top challenge.

"The officer has been given appropriate management advice."

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is the nation's armed police force responsible for protecting nuclear power stations and nuclear material in transit.

