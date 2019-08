Breaking News

Armed Police Cordon Off Home Office Following 'Security Incident'

Emergency Services at the scene in Marsham Street. Picture: Twitter/ @sw1a0aa

A large number of armed police descended on the Home Office on Thursday afternoon following unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

The Home Office building on Marsham Street has been cordoned off by armed police as emergency services descended on the area.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest.

More to follow