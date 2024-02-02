Armed police rush to ‘security threat’ at Bath hospital amid reports of ‘man with blade’

Royal United Hospital in Bath. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Armed police rushed to a hospital in Bath after a man made threats over the phone to staff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A second call making threats was made at 10.15am, about half an hour after the first, as officers swept on Royal United Hospital.

There were then reports a man was seen carrying a blade near the hospital at 10.35am, but this has not been confirmed.

Police are investigating what he was carrying and who he was.

The hospital was put in lockdown and a primary school was told to shut down too but both have been lifted.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We'd like to reassure the public that there have been no reported injuries and a police presence remains in the area."