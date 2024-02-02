Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Armed police rush to ‘security threat’ at Bath hospital amid reports of ‘man with blade’
2 February 2024, 12:36 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 13:09
Armed police rushed to a hospital in Bath after a man made threats over the phone to staff.
A second call making threats was made at 10.15am, about half an hour after the first, as officers swept on Royal United Hospital.
There were then reports a man was seen carrying a blade near the hospital at 10.35am, but this has not been confirmed.
Police are investigating what he was carrying and who he was.
The hospital was put in lockdown and a primary school was told to shut down too but both have been lifted.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "We'd like to reassure the public that there have been no reported injuries and a police presence remains in the area."