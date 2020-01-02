Army targets Love Island generation in new recruitment ad

Army bosses are urging youngsters to give up social media and reality TV for a life in the Armed Forces.

Last year's recruitment campaign appealing to "snowflakes", "phone zombies" and "selfie addicts" has been celebrated as their most successful in a decade.

The controversial posters brought recruitment to their highest levels since 2009.

Now they are targeting the Love Island generation in their new campaign, titled ‘Army confidence lasts a lifetime".

An image from the new Army recruitment advert. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Nick Terry of Capita, the company behind the campaign, said they were aiming for people “who didn’t necessarily see the army as their first port of call”.

He said: "The recruitment campaign evolves each year and we are looking to build on the success of last year where applications reached a five-year high and 1.5 million people visited the recruitment website in January alone.

"We had to go with a slightly different message. They needed a bit more persuading and convincing that the army was right for them."

"Army confidence lasts a lifetime". Picture: Ministry of Defence

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I know from my own experience the confidence, self-belief and camaraderie a career in the armed forces can offer.

"The latest Army recruitment campaign reflects these unique opportunities and I hope it will build on the success of last year’s campaign, which led to a record number of applications in recent years."