Army targets Love Island generation in new recruitment ad

2 January 2020, 07:17 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 07:22

Army bosses are urging youngsters to give up social media and reality TV for a life in the Armed Forces.

Last year's recruitment campaign appealing to "snowflakes", "phone zombies" and "selfie addicts" has been celebrated as their most successful in a decade.

The controversial posters brought recruitment to their highest levels since 2009.

Now they are targeting the Love Island generation in their new campaign, titled ‘Army confidence lasts a lifetime".

An image from the new Army recruitment advert
An image from the new Army recruitment advert. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Nick Terry of Capita, the company behind the campaign, said they were aiming for people “who didn’t necessarily see the army as their first port of call”.

He said: "The recruitment campaign evolves each year and we are looking to build on the success of last year where applications reached a five-year high and 1.5 million people visited the recruitment website in January alone.

"We had to go with a slightly different message. They needed a bit more persuading and convincing that the army was right for them."

"Army confidence lasts a lifetime"
"Army confidence lasts a lifetime". Picture: Ministry of Defence

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I know from my own experience the confidence, self-belief and camaraderie a career in the armed forces can offer.

"The latest Army recruitment campaign reflects these unique opportunities and I hope it will build on the success of last year’s campaign, which led to a record number of applications in recent years."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Firefighters battle with the huge wildfire in Australia

The Australian fires cover an area nearly twice the size of Wales

Australians can't imagine how towns will be rebuilt after bushfires

Steak or fake? Sky News chews over Greggs' new vegan pastry

Australia wildfires: Scott Morrison told to 'p*** off' by angry residents

Chris Barker: Former Cardiff defender found dead aged 39

The News Explained

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims