Woman and child taken to hospital after tower block fire in London

London Fire Brigade said they had taken 18 calls about the blaze. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Daisy Stephens

A woman and child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Battersea, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Westbridge Road in Battersea.

LFB confirmed a flat on the 20th floor of the block was alight, with one woman being assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A woman and a child were then taken to hospital and a further 50 people left the building before fire crews arrived, LFB said.

The fire in #Battersea is now under control, but crews will remain on scene damping down. A woman and a child have been taken to hospital by @Ldn_Ambulance https://t.co/eVtDTcteVB pic.twitter.com/9IU4jPskIL — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 12, 2021

Videos online showed flames near the top of the building, with a plume of smoke billowing into the air.

The fire has since been brought under control.

Station Commander Pete Johnson, who was at the scene, said: "Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.

"There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

"Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control."

LFB confirmed they were called at 8.02pm and the fire was under control by 8.53pm.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, and is under investigation.