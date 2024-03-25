Arrest after girl, 5, and woman fatally injured in car crash

A 74-year-old woman is being questioned after two pedetrians died after being hit by a car in Plymouth, Devon. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been arrested after a five-year-old girl and a woman have died after being hit by a car in a street in Devon.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Plymouth, at around 9.45am on Sunday 24 March, to a report of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

The woman and girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since died, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Their next of kin have been informed, the force added.

A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

She remains in police custody at this time.

The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.

The force added any witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries should contact police.