Arsenal goes into lockdown as head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

12 March 2020, 23:55

Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus
Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has announced.

A spokesperson said the club's London HQ has now been closed, and Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean.

All of the players in the first squad have gone into self-isolation, alongside anyone else who may have come into close contact with him.

This weekend's fixture against Brighton has also been postponed.

Speaking in the wake of the news, Mikel said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

The news came just minutes after the Premier League said all matches all matches will be going ahead as planned this weekend.

But in the wake of the news they have announced an emergency meeting will be held tomorrow to decide what to do about the fixtures.

Read More: Prime Minister confirms he is not closing schools

Read More: Disneyland closes for 4th time in history to stem spread of coronavirus

The entire first-team squad are now in self-isolation
The entire first-team squad are now in self-isolation. Picture: PA

But the clubs Head of Football Raul Sanllehi said: "It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible."

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits.

"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.” 

Read More: Ireland shuts schools and cancels events in coronavirus lockdown

Read More: How will coronavirus it impact on the world of sports?

Read More: France to close all schools, colleges and universities

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 - team are self-isolating

Coronavirus: Hospital staff admit 'we don't know what we're facing' amid preparations for patient deaths

Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 'much worse' than Ebola

Brodie Gillon: Tributes to British soldier killed in Iraq

Alex Salmond trial: Women 'not allowed to be alone with first minister at official residence', court hears

The News Explained

When to self-isolate

Coronavirus UK: What symptoms should you self-isolate for and for how long?
An expert explains why hand gel made from vodka will not work

Coronavirus: Why you shouldn't make hand gel out of vodka or surgical spirit
Boris Johnson has unveiled his coronavirus battle plan

Coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? Will schools be closed?
How does coronavirus affect pregnant women?

Coronavirus: How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?

What symptoms would you have if you have coronavirus?

Coronavirus symptoms: How you'd know if you've got COVID-19