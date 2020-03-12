Arsenal goes into lockdown as head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has announced.

A spokesperson said the club's London HQ has now been closed, and Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean.

All of the players in the first squad have gone into self-isolation, alongside anyone else who may have come into close contact with him.

This weekend's fixture against Brighton has also been postponed.

Speaking in the wake of the news, Mikel said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

The news came just minutes after the Premier League said all matches all matches will be going ahead as planned this weekend.

But in the wake of the news they have announced an emergency meeting will be held tomorrow to decide what to do about the fixtures.

Read More: Prime Minister confirms he is not closing schools

Read More: Disneyland closes for 4th time in history to stem spread of coronavirus

The entire first-team squad are now in self-isolation. Picture: PA

But the clubs Head of Football Raul Sanllehi said: "It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible."

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits.

"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Read More: Ireland shuts schools and cancels events in coronavirus lockdown

Read More: How will coronavirus it impact on the world of sports?

Read More: France to close all schools, colleges and universities