Artist Tracey Emin recovering after her intestine 'nearly exploded'

Tracey Emin is known for her confessional artwork that draws from her own life experiences. Picture: Instagram @traceyeminstudio

By Ana Truesdale

English artist Tracey Emin, best known for My Bed, suffered from serious intestinal complications on her return journey from Australia.

In a post she shared to social media, Tracey Emin revealed she suffered 'horrible complications' with her intestines which meant they 'nearly exploded'.

"I’ve been travelling and I’ve been very unwell," she wrote on social media. "Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines bought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying. My small intestine nearly exploded."

The 60-year-old revealed she is "now recovering in luxury" in Thailand after landing there during her journey back to England from Australia. She will finish her return journey once she is well enough to travel

She told her followers: "Apart from using up another one of my nine lives... I'd say I was very lucky."

The English artist was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020 and underwent an operation to remove the organ.

She is best known for her confessional and autobiographical works, like Everyone I Have Ever Slept with 1963-1995 and My Bed.

My Bed was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1999.

Tracey Emin is known for her work My Bed, which she created in 1998. Picture: Alamy

Tracey Emin was made a Royal Academician by the Royal Academy of Arts in 2007. She was also named one of the 100 most powerful women in the UK by Woman's Hour in 2013.

