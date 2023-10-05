Council worker Ashley Dale killed with Cold War sub-machine gun over feud 'reignited at Glastonbury festival'

5 October 2023, 13:49 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 13:53

Ashley Dale was killed after a gangland feud reignited
Ashley Dale was killed after a gangland feud reignited. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A council worker was shot dead in her home in a revenge attack against her boyfriend after a rival gangster was "humiliated" at Glastonbury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashley Dale, 28, was blasted "deliberately and mercilessly" with a Skorpion sub-machine gun after James Witham burst into her home in Liverpool, a court was told.

The 28-year-old was hit in the abdomen by a bullet fired from the weapon at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21 last year.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Man denies murder of Ashley Dale, 28, after she was shot dead at home

She managed to stagger to her back garden where she collapsed to the ground after a bullet passed through her abdomen causing "catastrophic" damage.

Opening the trial of five men accused of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, Paul Greaney KC said: "There can, suggests the prosecution, be no doubt that Ashley's death was murder. She was shot deliberately and, indeed, mercilessly by a man who entered her home intending to kill."

He told the court Miss Dale had attended Glastonbury festival in June that year with her boyfriend Lee Harrison.

Four of the men accused of her murder - Sean Zeisz, 28, Niall Barry, 26, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28 and James Witham, 41 - were also there.

The jury was told Zeisz was assaulted at the festival and his attackers included a man called Jordan Thompson.

Following the assault, Zeisz's girlfriend Olivia McDowell stayed with Mr Thompson, Miss Dale and Mr Harrison, compounding Zeisz's "loss of face", Mr Greaney said.

The court was told that in the following weeks, Barry sided with Zeisz as he already had a "longstanding antagonism" towards Mr Harrison, who Mr Greaney said appeared to be involved in a "world of criminality".

Mr Greaney said: "Niall Barry used these new events at Glastonbury to reignite that old feud."

He said that on August 20, Fitzgibbon, Zeisz and Barry dispatched "foot soldiers" Witham and the fifth defendant - Joseph Peers, 29 - armed with a Skorpion sub-machine gun to kill Mr Harrison at his home and "to deal with anyone that got in their way, leaving behind no witnesses".

Ashley Dales' family arriving at court
Ashley Dales' family arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

Miss Dale, whose family members wiped away tears at times during the opening, was at the couple's home on Leinster Road with her dog on the night of the attack, while Mr Harrison was out.

The jury was told Witham admitted the manslaughter of Miss Dale, but said he shot her by accident in the early hours of August 21 having gone to "send a message" to Mr Harrison following a dispute about drug dealing in North Wales.

Mr Greaney said: "It was James Witham who forced the front door to Leinster Road, James Witham who entered the house and James Witham who proceeded to open fire on Ashley, shooting and killing her.

"James Witham then walked upstairs and into a bedroom, where he fired five bullets into the wall. He did that, the prosecution suggests, to send a firm message to Lee Harrison. That message was that he, Lee Harrison, had been the principal target of this attack and he too should be dead, along with Ashley."

The court was told Peers allegedly drove the gunman to the address in a Hyundai.

Witham, of Huyton; Fitzgibbon, of St Helens; Zeisz of Huyton; Barry of Tuebrook; and Peers of Roby - all Merseyside - deny Miss Dale's murder.

All five also deny conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

A sixth defendant, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More of NatWest's customers have shifted to online and mobile banking.

NatWest will shut 18 branches this month - is your local bank on the list?

The government has dropped its commitment to reopen the Leamside Line

Government backtracks on key transport pledge 24 hours after Sunak's 'Network North' promises

Morgan State University Shots Fired

Baltimore police appeal over ‘persons of interest’ in university shooting

Nobel Literature

Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature

Spain Europe Summit

European leaders stress support for Ukraine at summit in Spain

Russia Ukraine War Slovakia

Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties bid to form new government

It could reach as high as 27C this weekend

Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Trump Classified Documents

Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone classified documents trial until after election

The Millennium Bridge has been forced to close

'Wobbly' Millennium Bridge closed for weeks for 'urgent repair work' as part of structure is 'degrading'

The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone

'Reflect on your actions' PC given dressing down after CCTV caught him dumping sandwich crusts from his car

Taiwan Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in Taiwan, killing one and injuring more than 300

Rugby services which has bene crowned Britain's best for the second year running

Britain's best and worst service stations rated by drivers. Where is your favourite ranked?

Firefighters at the scene

Thousands evacuated from homes in Tenerife as wildfires sweep the island

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus quizzed by Bangladesh anti-corruption watchdog

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine as Zelenksky heads to European forum

Paddy McGuinness has shared a throwback photo of Andrew Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence after Top Gear co-host Andrew Flintoff's crash and shares throwback photo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak filmed video of his HS2 announcement in Downing Street ahead of Tory conference

Rishi Sunak filmed video cancelling HS2 days before Tory conference announcement - despite saying he'd not decided
The Pope

Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it is too late

The number of people wanting to rent each home has risen to 25

25 renters chasing each home, as average monthly rent reaches record levels after soaring 12% in a year
India Sikkim Floods

Flash floods kill at least 14 in India and leave more than 100 missing

'Working class' Victoria Beckham admitted her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce

‘We’re very working class,’ says Victoria Beckham - before admitting her dad drove her to school in a Rolls Royce
Ian Langley died on Tuesday

'He was only 8st and didnt stand a chance': Tributes to dog walker, 54, 'murdered' in XL Bully attack
Kevin Keegen says he has a "problem" with female pundits talking about men's football

Kevin Keegan says he "has a problem" with female pundits commentating on men's football

A woman's body was found in the River Severn (file image)

Police probe tragic discovery after woman’s body found in River Severn

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Selma Taha said she was subjected to a racist attack on the Tube

Racist attack on Tube as black charity boss says she was 'bitten' and 'called a slave' by female attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit