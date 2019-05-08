Asia Bibi The Devout Christian Woman Who Was Cleared Of Blasphemy Flees Pakistan

A supporter of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a hardline religious party, holds an image of Christian woman Asia Bibi during a protest rally. Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

Devout Christian Asia Bibi who was facing a death sentence in Pakistan for blasphemy has now left the country, officials have confirmed.

The Pakistani Christian mother was accused of insulting the prophet Muhammad during a row with her neighbours.

Days after the row, a local mosque broadcast allegations she had committed blasphemy and Bibi was dragged from her home by a mob and beaten before being arrested by police.

Bibi was sentenced to death in 2010 in a case which split the country.

Pakistan's Supreme Court judged there was no evidence to support the charge and Mrs Bibi's sentence was quashed.

The move led to violent protests by religious hardliners across the country which saw demonstrators filling cities, attacking public property and burning cars.

Large numbers of threats against her life meant she was forced to remain in prison after her sentence was commuted and has since been moved from safe house to safe house.

Lawyers confirmed that Mrs Bibi and her husband Ashiq Masih were whisked out of Pakistan this week and are now residing in Canada with their daughters.