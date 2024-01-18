LNER to be hit by five days of strikes as Aslef members take action over pay dispute

Aslef members who work for LNER are striking. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

LNER train drivers will strike for five days next month as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aslef members will walk out from February 5 and refuse any non-contractual overtime work between February 7 and 10.

The general secretary of Aslef, Mick Whelan, said: "We have given LNER management, and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings, every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.

"We have not heard from the transport secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023.

"It's time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track."

The union's members in England have already banned nine days worth of overtime from February 29.

Read more: Fresh series of strikes announced by train drivers' union - see full list of dates

They also plan to strike against train companies between January 30 and the February 5 start date of the LNER action.

Staff at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, GTR Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line will take action on January 30.

The next day will see Northern and TransPennine get hit, while C2C, Greater Anglia and LNER will be impacted on February 2.

Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, and West Midlands Trains will be affected on February 3 while Chiltern, CrossCountry and GWR will be struck on February 5.

Aslef has kept up its action despite RMT's members voting to accept a pay deal in December.