Breathtaking footage shows huge fireball as asteroid burns up over English Channel

The asteroid burned up over the Channel. Picture: Social media/International Meteor Organisation

By Will Taylor

An asteroid spectacularly lit up the night sky overnight as lucky sky gazers captured it burning up in video footage.

The asteroid – Sar 2667 – was seen over the Channel in England and over France.

It is thought it beached the atmosphere somewhere over northern France at about 3am.

"Wow! Incredible lightshow with audible bang!" one user on Twitter wrote.

Ahead of the impact, the International Meteor Organization said: "A freshly discovered asteroid, Sar2667 is to enter the Earth atmosphere on February 13, ~02h 59min UT over the Channel.

Read more: US military shoots down another unidentified flying object in fourth incident within eight days

Just saw it and it was magnificent. Came down vertically on time. 2:59. Green like a bright emerald then bright orange really quickly. Absolutely phenomenal view of the #asteroid #sar2667 tonight over the English Channel facing France (footage my own) pic.twitter.com/WjgsNOaKum — مُحَمَّد (@aljibaalu) February 13, 2023

@MarkBoslough Phone video of airburst over the channel just now #Sar2667 pic.twitter.com/y95PQhAtt1 — Phil Edwards (@l2kphil) February 13, 2023

"Its small dimensions (around 1 m) means it will be the source of a bright fireball, and potential meteorites fall."

Dozens of reports of fireballs were submitted to the group.

It added: "According to Peter Birtwhistle and Sam Deen, the asteroid should enter the atmosphere over the Channel with a East_West direction and a 40-50° inclination relative to vertical. Entry area is around 4 km from French coast, 45 km North-East of Le Havre, according to Bill J. Gray.

"A nice fireball should thus be observable from Northern France, Great Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands."