Europe's rejection of AstraZeneca vaccine 'behind high rates of hospitalisation'

23 November 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 16:56

France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine
France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The rejection of the Astrazeneca vaccine by European countries might be behind the current high rates of hospitalisation on the mainland as infections surge, the boss of the pharmaceutical giant has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, advised against its use in older people when the Covid-19 jab was rolled out earlier this year, with Emmanuel Macron particularly outspoken.

The French president, without presenting any evidence, claimed the jab was "quasi-ineffective on people older than 65, some say those 60 years or older."

READ MORE: Christmas shoppers should take Covid test before hitting the high street, Govt says

READ MORE: Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, pointed out today the UK had a big peak of infections but "not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe".

He said both antibodies and T cells were important factors in the body's immune response to a virus - and "this vaccine has been shown to stimulate T cells to a higher degree in older people".

He said: "Everybody's focused on antibodies, but antibodies you see them decline over time.

"What remains, and is very important, is this T cell response and as soon as the virus attacks you, they wake up and they come to the rescue and they defend you.

"But it takes them a little while, so you may be infected but then they come to the rescue and you don't get hospitalised.

"And it's really interesting when you look at the UK, there was a big peak of infections, but not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe.

"In the UK, this vaccine was used to vaccinate older people. Whereas in Europe initially people thought the vaccine doesn't work in older (people)..."

He added: "T cells do matter and in particular as it relates to the durability of the response, especially in older people.

"And this vaccine has been shown to stimulate T cells to a higher degree in older people."

Asked whether that is because of the AstraZeneca vaccine being used among older people, he added: "There's no proof of anything, we don't know, but we need more data to analyse this and get the answer."

Professor Matthew Snape, from the University of Oxford, is chief investigator of the Com-COV trial which compared antibody and T cell responses in those receiving standard or mixed vaccine schedules.

He said the picture was more complex than this.

"While a single dose of the AZ vaccine does induce a better T cell response than the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, shortly after two doses the T cell response was very similar," he said.

It comes as the chief investigator behind the vaccine said Covid-19 is "no longer a disease of the vaccinated".

Prof Sir Andrew Pollard said the latest wave of the virus in the UK will "directly translate into a stream of mostly unvaccinated patients" entering intensive care units (ICUs).

Writing in the Guardian with Prof Brian Angus, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, he said: "To the public, the pandemic was and still is a silent pestilence, made visible by the images of patients fighting for their next breath and reporters at intensive care units talking about the fear of patients and the exhaustion of doctors and nurses from behind their fogged visors.

"This ongoing horror, which is taking place in ICUs across Britain, is now largely restricted to unvaccinated people. Generally, Covid-19 is no longer a disease of the vaccinated; vaccines tend to limit this suffocating affliction, with a few exceptions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon has "vowed to pressure", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: Sturgeon bows to pressure from businesses over extending vaccine passports

Number 10 denied that Mr Johnson was suffering from ill health or stress

Downing Street defends PM's rambling 'Peppa Pig' speech to business leaders

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago

Covid passports in Scotland will not be extended to other venues, the First Minister has confirmed.

Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Government advise on lateral flow testing has changed

Christmas shoppers should take Covid test before hitting the high street, Govt says

The Met Office is warning of high winds ahead of the weekend.

Weather warning: Brutal storm to batter UK with 80mph winds this weekend

Weather

Oliver Rock was jailed last week

Fundraising page set up to help jailed Insulate Britain protester pay his rent

Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia.

Grandmother and sobbing granddaughter kicked out of hotel over 'bad review'

Corrupt DS Ridgwell, claimed the group of young men attempted to rob him

Fourth member of Stockwell Six clears name almost 50 years on

A mass was held for Sir David Amess today

Boris Johnson leads tributes to Sir David Amess after requiem mass in Westminster

a

Pictured: Husband and wife killed 'in row over parking' as two men are arrested

Black Friday deals might not be all they seem, according to the research

Most Black Friday deals 'same price or cheaper' in the six months beforehand

The documentary looked at the princes' relationship with the media.

Royal Family blasts ‘unfounded claims’ in BBC documentary about William and Harry’s rift

Gavin Burrows told the BBC there had been a "ruthless" culture in parts of the media in the early 2000s

Private investigator apologises for targeting Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

The Government is set to decide on an extension to the scheme.

'Christmas nightmare': Scottish Government to decide on vaccine passport extension

Emergency services attended the scene in western Bulgaria

Children among 45 killed in west Bulgaria bus fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

A stark new flood warning has been issued

Winter warning: Be ready to pack medicine if you're at risk of flooding, expert says
Nasa is testing out a planetary defence idea

Nasa practises smashing spacecraft into asteroid to throw it off course and save Earth
Boris Johnson's social care plan passed despite fears of a Tory revolt

MPs back controversial social care reforms despite Tory rebellion
Azeem Rafiq's revelations have outraged cricket fans

Azeem Rafiq: Dozens use Yorkshire's new cricket racism hotline in first week
Emad Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, was behind the Liverpool Poppy Day explosion.

Christian convert receives death threat following Liverpool Poppy Day attack
Priti Patel speaks in the House of Commons

Priti Patel says migrant crisis 'will take time to fix' as 25k reach UK
JK Rowling has hit out at trans activists who posted her address online

'Delete it': JK Rowling hits back after trans activists post photo of her home and address
Colin Pitchfork was released from jail just two months ago

Colin Pitchfork 'tried to approach young women in the street and cheat lie detector tests'
Eddie Redmayne said he regrets taking the role.

Eddie Redmayne says he made 'mistake' playing trans role in The Danish Girl
The administration will affect 1.7 million customers across the UK

Bulb Energy: What customers should do as firm goes into special administration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants
The Education Secretary was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi: Anti-vax protesters should be 'nowhere near' schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police