At least 118 killed by devastating China earthquake as rescuers battle sub-zero temperatures

Rescue workers search a collapsed house in a village in Gansu, China. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

An earthquake in north-western China has killed at least 118 people and over 500 injured, as rescue efforts are hampered by sub-zero temperatures.

An earthquake hit China at around midnight local time (4pm GMT) on Monday.

Chinese media has reported that at least 118 people were killed and over 500 people have been injured.

Local reports claim the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported it had a magnitude of 6.1.

It hit near the border of the largely rural areas of Gansu and Qinghai provinces in north-western China and residents felt up to 10 aftershocks.

Sub-zero temperatures and large-scale devastation in the provinces are severely affecting rescue teams.

A local captain of a rescue team was quoted by Chinese media: "The golden rescue time of this earthquake will be shortened."

Power and water supplies in many towns have been impacted, which is also hampering rescue efforts.

Many houses in Gansu province are not built in a way to survive earthquakes. Picture: Getty

Temporary camps and evacuation sites have been set up by rescue workers for people who had to flee their homes.

Local media has reported that drinking water, blankets, stoves, and instant noodles have been sent to the area.

The Chinese government has allocated 200 million yuan (around £22 million) for disaster relief and to support rescue efforts.

President Xi Jinping said in a statement: "All efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured in a timely manner, and minimise casualties."

Rescue workers have been deployed to Gansu to aid relief efforts. Picture: Getty

As many as 5000 houses were damaged. A member of a local rescue team told state media that the massive damage to infrastructure was due to the way houses were constructed.

Many houses in Gansu province are very old and built with clay. They are not built robustly enough to withstand earthquakes.

The affected area is predominately made up of small towns and villages. One village in Qinghai province was destroyed by a landslide.

Gansu province lies on the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, which is a very tectonically active area of the country.

Local media has reported that the government has sent drones, excavators, and bulldozers to rescue survivors.

More than 1500 firefighters and 260 professional emergency rescue workers have been deployed to the area.

The area hit by the earthquake in Gansu was predominately made up of small towns and villages. Picture: Alamy

One Gansu resident was quoted saying by Chinese media: "The moment of the earthquake was feeling like being tossed up after surging waves… I woke my family up and we rushed down all 16 floors in one breath."

He said the temperature was -12°C and many of his neighbours rushed outside without a coat in a panic.

Despite geo-political tensions, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offered aid to China in a statement: "We pray that all those affected receive the aid they need, and we hope for a swift recovery. Taiwan stands ready to offer assistance in the disaster response effort."