At least 53 killed and dozens injured after 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits China

By Emma Soteriou

At least 53 people have been killed and dozens injured after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit China.

The quake struck in a mountainous area in the Tibet region, near the border with Nepal, the US Geological Survey said.

They recorded a 7.1 magnitude quake while China's monitoring agency recorded the magnitude as 6.8.

The average altitude in the area around the epicentre is about 13,800 feet, CCTV said.

In Nepal, the earthquake sent residents running out of their homes in the capital, Kathmandu.

Streets were filled with people woken up by the tremor.

Around 1,500 fire and rescue workers were sent to the scene to search for people in the rubble, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management.

There are understood to have been a handful of communities within three miles of the epicentre, which was 240 miles from Tibet's capital, Lhasa.

Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal, said: "We felt a very strong earthquake. So far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss."

It comes after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake previously killed around 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures in Nepal in 2015.