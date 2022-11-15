Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon. Picture: Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Twitter

By Fran Way

Two buildings in central Kyiv have been hit with Russian missiles today – just hours after President Volodmyr Zelensky addressed the G20 calling for an end to the war.

The Kyiv Independent reported sound of explosions in Ukraine’s capital at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

A video published by the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building engulfed in flamed after the missile attack.

This video published by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building on fire following a Russian missile attack on central Kyiv.



According to the official, Russia hit 2 residential buildings on Nov. 14. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/uJ0VLmTDXQ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 15, 2022

A rescue mission is reportedly underway.

The Ukrainian leader addressed world leaders via Videolink this afternoon and said he was ready to end the war but that Russia had to withdraw all troops from his territory first.