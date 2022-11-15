Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20
15 November 2022, 14:10 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 14:16
Two buildings in central Kyiv have been hit with Russian missiles today – just hours after President Volodmyr Zelensky addressed the G20 calling for an end to the war.
The Kyiv Independent reported sound of explosions in Ukraine’s capital at around 1.15pm this afternoon.
A video published by the Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building engulfed in flamed after the missile attack.
This video published by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko shows an apartment building on fire following a Russian missile attack on central Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 15, 2022
According to the official, Russia hit 2 residential buildings on Nov. 14. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/uJ0VLmTDXQ
A rescue mission is reportedly underway.
The Ukrainian leader addressed world leaders via Videolink this afternoon and said he was ready to end the war but that Russia had to withdraw all troops from his territory first.