Suspect on the loose after mass shooting on famous nightlife street in Texas

12 June 2021, 12:27 | Updated: 12 June 2021, 12:30

File photo of the busy Sixth Street in Austin, Texas
File photo of the busy Sixth Street in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A suspect is on the loose following a mass shooting that has left 13 people injured on a street famous for its nightlife in Austin, Texas.

The attack began shortly before 1:30am local time (7:30am BST) on Saturday along 6th Street in downtown Austin.

Police said two of the victims are in a critical condition but there have been no deaths so far.

The city's iconic entertainment district is home to plenty of bars, restaurants and music venues.

Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the street had been barricaded to keep out vehicles at the time of the shooting.

It is currently unclear what sparked the shooting or how many attackers were involved, however there has been one suspect described to officers.

One of those injured was taken to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, the police chief added.

11 of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the other was taken to a separate hospital.

"Our officers responded very quickly," Mr Chacon said.

"They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals."

He added that some officers drove patients to hospital in their police cars due to the nature of the scene.

Mr Chacon explained that it was difficult to get ambulances to those who needed them as a crowd, which was difficult to contain, had gathered where the attack took place.

The suspect, believed to be a man, remains at large but the description given to police was "not very detailed".

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence from the area, Mr Chacon said, while he also asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police.

