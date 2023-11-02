Mushroom cook Erin Patterson charged with murder over beef wellington lunch that left three dead

2 November 2023, 09:05 | Updated: 2 November 2023, 09:43

Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington
Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A woman who cooked a mushroom lunch that resulted in the deaths of three people in Australia has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested and had been questioned by murder detectives in southeastern Victoria.

She prepared a lunch that led to the deaths of three of her family members, Heather Wilkinson, and Patterson's former in-laws Gail and Don Patterson.

Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian survived after spending two months in hospital after falling critically ill.

She has been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Heather Wilkinson (left) died after the fatal family meal in Leongatha on July 29. Her husband Ian WIlkinson (right) was the sole survivor
Heather Wilkinson (left) died after the fatal family meal in Leongatha on July 29. Her husband Ian WIlkinson (right) was the sole survivor. Picture: Facebook

Police said in a statement: “The murder charges and two attempted murder charges relate to an incident on 29 July where four people were taken to hospital after they fell ill following a meal at a private residence in Leongatha.

"The further three attempted murder charges relate to three separate incidents in Victoria between 2021-2022.

"It's alleged a 48-year-old Korumburra man became ill following meals on these dates."

She was previously questioned and released without charge by detectives in August.

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington
Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington. Picture: Social Media

Specialist detectives are now combing through Ms Patterson's possessions at her home, months after the family lunch which took place on July 29.

Speaking after the lunch, Patterson pleaded her innocence.

"I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones," she said.

"I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved."

After the arrest, Victoria Police said: “Homicide Squad detectives have arrested a woman this morning as part of their investigation into the deaths of three people following an incident in Leongatha earlier this year,' a statement said.

"Four people were taken to hospital on July 30 after they became ill following a meal at a private residence in Leongatha the previous day.

"Two Korumburra women, aged 66 and 70, passed away in hospital on August 4. A third person, a 70-year-old Korumburra man, passed away in hospital on August 5.

"A 69-year-old Korumburra man was released from hospital on September 23.

"A 49-year-old Leongatha woman was arrested at her home address shortly after 8am on November 2.

"A search warrant has been executed at the Gibson Street address, with assistance from the AFP's technology detector dogs.

"The woman will now be interviewed by police and the investigation remains ongoing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australia Poisonous Mushrooms

Police accuse lunch host of murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms

A wave hits a beach in Brittany

Record winds in France as Storm Ciaran batters western Europe

Walkers crisps

'We know a lot of people loved it:' Walkers axe much-loved crisps flavour leaving fans 'in tears'

Starbucks sign

Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

Israeli armoured personnel carriers move past destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Diplomacy to pause fighting intensifies as Israeli troops push towards Gaza City

The post drew criticism

M&S apologises over Instagram post after burning green and red Christmas hats compared to Palestinian flag

This Halloween costume sparked controversy

Man arrested after 'Manchester bomber' Halloween costume sparks fury

HMP Edinburgh, Saughton, Edinburgh, Scotland

'Shambolic' prison transport contract blamed for 375% rise in missed hospital appointments, LBC learns

Rising interest rates have sent profits at HSBC soaring

Big Banks pocket an extra £6.5bn off the back of Interest Rate hikes this year

A volcano erupting

Volcano eruption sends ash columns above Russian peninsula

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off

Live
Storm Ciarán has swept across the British isles

Storm Ciarán Live updates: 'Don't go outside' warning as gales of 100mph hit

Storm Ciaran has forced hundreds of school closures

Full list of school closures as Storm Ciaran rolls in with 104mph winds

North Korea Russia

North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Posters of the missing have been torn down by police

'They've forgotten what it's like to be human': Mother of abducted Israelis blasts UK cops for tearing down posters

Latest News

See more Latest News

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Orchestra promoting harmony amid Israel-Hamas crisis is ‘extremely important’

Ian Wilkinson is well enough to tell detectives what happened

Australian 'deadly mushroom' chef arrested over beef Wellington lunch that 'killed three family members'
Israel Palestinians Day After

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran batters Britain forcing school closures and travel chaos
The Trumps have denied any wrongdoing

'Leave my children alone!': Furious Donald Trump blasts judge in fraud trial as son testifies in New York
Donald Trump Jr waits to testify in New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday

Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft swoops past first of 10 asteroids on journey to Jupiter

The American XL Bully dog has officially been added to the list of banned breeds (stock image)

XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned
Bankman Fried FTX

Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit