Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A father is due in court charged with manslaughter after his 11-year-old son was killed by a snake bite.

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help after he was bitten in Queensland, Australia, a year ago.

Police claimed Frahm, 31, did not take Tristian seriously when he said he was bitten and ignored him.

His boy had complained about the snake attack as they visited a friend in Murgon, a rural town more than 125 miles North West of Brisbane.

They went to bed instead but Tristian got up to throw up during the night, police said.

Frahm is due in court in December over his son's death. Picture: Facebook

He was found dead the next morning.

Frahm has been charged after a year-long investigation and is due at Murgon Magistrates Court on December 6.

Tristian's aunt paid tribute to the boy and described her anguish at hearing he had died.

"I’m so beyond lost for words and the heartbreak is unimaginable.

"I'm still in disbelief. I couldn’t be any luckier to have had a nephew like you.

"Thank you for making me an aunty. I love you more than I ever thought possible.

"I’m missing you more and more every minute. There'll be a you-sized hole in my heart forever."