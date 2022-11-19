Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired

19 November 2022, 13:51 | Updated: 19 November 2022, 15:06

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat
Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

The boss of the housing association that owned the mould-infested home that contributed to the death of Awaab Ishak has been fired, the organisation said.

Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, had previously said he would not quit, despite an inquest finding that Awaab's family home was 'unfit for human habitation'.

Awaab died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home in Rochdale, just a few days after his second birthday in December 2020, Rochdale Coroners Court found on Tuesday.

Awaab was found dead with fungus in his blood and his lungs, and his airways were extremely swollen, probably because of an allergic reaction.

The coroner ruled that housing association Rochdale Boroughwide Housing should have done more to make the house safe for Awaab.

His parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, who came from Sudan as asylum seekers, said after the ruling: "We have no doubt at all that we were treated this way because we were not from the country, and less aware of how the systems in the UK work."

Awaab Ishak at a birthday
Awaab Ishak at a birthday. Picture: Family handout

A spokesperson for the housing association said in a statement on Saturday: "The Board has taken the decision to remove Gareth Swarbrick from his post as Chief Executive of RBH with immediate effect.

“We will now work to appoint an external Interim Chief Executive.

“Our original instincts were for Gareth to stay on to see the organisation through this difficult period and to make the necessary changes, but we all recognise that this is no longer tenable.

“The Coroner noted that RBH had made changes as a result of the tragic death of Awaab. Under new leadership RBH will continue to embed these changes and to continue to drive further improvements to our homes and to our communications with tenants.

“We are committed to sharing what we have learnt about the impact to health of damp, condensation and mould with the social housing sector, and to supporting sector wide changes. We will work with other agencies local and national and with central government in implementing the wider changes recommended to them by the Coroner.

“As an organisation we are deeply sorry for the death of Awaab and devastated that it happened in one of our homes. We must ensure this can never happen again. His death needs to be a wake-up call for everyone in housing, social care and health.

“We support the Coroner and Housing Ombudsman’s call for the government’s Decent Homes Standard to be strengthened to include damp and mould."

It comes after Awaab's parents labelled the housing association as racist for their treatment of the family.

In a message to RBH given by their lawyers, Awaab's parents said: "Stop discriminating, stop being racist, stop providing unfair treatment to people coming from abroad who are refugees or asylum seekers."

"Stop housing people in homes you know are unfit for human habitation."We were left feeling absolutely worthless at the hands of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing," they added.

Coroner Joanne Kearsley asked at the inquest: "How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result to exposure to mould?"

"This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem," she added.

"The tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector."

"Ventilation in the bathroom was not effective, there was a lack of ventilation in the kitchen and an overall lack of an effective ventilation system in the property.

"This was a direct contributing factor in the development of the mould."

She added: "It is acknowledged by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing and I find as a matter of fact that a more proactive response should have been taken to treat the mould.

"From July 2020 until December 2020... Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould.

"Awaab, "a happy, smiley baby", was the son of Mr Abdullah, an asylum seeker who moved to the UK in 2015, and his wife Ms Amin, who came to the country in February 2018.

Awaab was born prematurely and suffered colds and respiratory infections throughout his life, but was mostly healthy.

Awaab Ishak
Awaab Ishak. Picture: Family Handout

Mr Abdullah moved into the flat in 2016 and repeatedly asked the housing association for help with mould from October 2017. Council surveyor Daniel McVey said the flat was "unfit for human habitation".

He eventually took legal action and his case was picked up by solicitors in June 2020

.Awaab's parents said: "We shouted out as loudly as we could but despite making all those efforts every night we’d be comnig back to the same problem. Nothing was changing - we felt like we were getting nowhere…

"Awaab’s coughing fits would sometimes last two or three days. There were days we wouldn’t be able to take him out of the house because of how bad his coughing was. But of course by him staying in the house it was making his coughing worse. We were absolutely trapped."

They added: "All the time we felt troubled. we were anxious and fearful of what the mould was doing to Awaab."

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing told Mr Abdullah that it was its policy not to do repairs on a property that was subject to a legal complaint until solicitors had approved it.

Awaab was rushed to the hospital on December 19 2020 with breathing problems, but was later discharged.

He was taken back the next day and died after suffering a heart attack brought on by respiratory failure.

Read more: 'This wouldn’t have happened if we were British': Parents of boy, 2, killed by mould slam 'racist' landlord

Read more: Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Giving evidence at the inquest, Ms Amin said: "When anyone came to the flat they said it was disgusting and I felt sad about it. I would rather visit my friends than have people visit the flat."

Describing Awaab after the inquest, his parents said: "He was always full of smiles, he liked to joke and was always full of laughter. He used to enjoy playing with his bike and with his ball."

He always wanted to be with us. His absence leaves a huge void. We would like to say a huge thank you for all of the advice and the support."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Pope

Pope visits immigrant father’s home town for birthday party

Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday

Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv

Pallbearers stand by the vehicle carrying the coffin of Boguslaw Wos

Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

The house burned down belonged to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (R)

Iranian protesters set fire to house of former leader Ayatollah Khomeini

Dewal Dos Santos Silva

Unlicensed tattoo artist raped woman after she 'lost consciousness' at his flat

Mr Infantino has been criticised for his comments

'I feel gay, Arab and disabled': FIFA boss Infantino's 'mad' defence of Qatar ahead of World Cup

The conditions at the fan village

'It's hell': furious fans at Qatar World Cup slam costly accommodation that 'looks like a building site'

Dominic Raab has been accused of causing costly blockages in the evacuation of Afghanistan

Dominic Raab accused of causing 'very costly blockage' in Afghanistan evacuation by 'refusing to speak to staff'

Reg Pye and Huguette in 2022 and 1944

British World War 2 veteran, 99, reunited with French woman he shared his food with 78 years on in touching moment

At least nine people including children were killed in a gas blast that rocked a five-storey apartment building in the settlement of Tymovskoye on Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Island

Blast kills at least nine on Russian island of Sakhalin

The moment the truck collides with the plane

Shocking moment two firefighters die in fireball after truck smashes into plane

Eton College has apologised after a group of state school pupils faced jeers

Eton College apologises after boys 'hurl racist and sexist slurs' at girls visiting from state school

Matt Hancock could lose his Conservative seat for good

Matt Hancock could be 'kicked out of Parliament for good' over I'm A Celebrity appearance

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has called for greater powers to sack bad police officers

'Let me sack bad police officers quicker' says Met chief, with thousands of London cops simply not doing their jobs

Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump calls appointment of special counsel a ‘horrendous abuse of power’

Kim Jong Un, right, and his daughter inspect the site of a missile launch at Pyongyang International Airport

North Korea shows off Kim Jong Un’s daughter at missile launch site

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Headteacher says school will change its name to Harry Kane Junior if England win the World Cup
Sunak spoke out about the murder of Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena killing shows women don't feel as safe as they should - as a parent I want to change that, Sunak says
Theranos founder and chief executive Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, California

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Matt Hancock survived the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock survives first I'm A Celebrity eviction as Charlene White booted out after refusing to share RV with him
Davis was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court (left)

British Transport Police officer who sexually assaulted colleague on train during work night out spared jail
Guess on Regent Street

Banksy encourages followers to 'help themselves' to clothes from GUESS after accusing them of stealing work
1

'I can't afford to live as it is': Cost of living campaigner calls for Asda boycott over price of carrier bags
Former US president Donald Trump

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Flooding has broken out across north east Scotland

Desperate search as person 'swept away' in river during torrential rain and heavy flooding in Scotland
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf

Taylor Swift angry for fans over Ticketmaster meltdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit