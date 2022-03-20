Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after axe attack

20 March 2022, 17:52

Police were called to The Bell hotel in Clare, Suffolk.
Police were called to The Bell hotel in Clare, Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an axe attack in Suffolk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suffolk Police said a 39-year-old man has been detained after the attack on Saturday evening in Market Hill, Clare.

Officers were called to the town's Bell Hotel shortly after 8pm, to reports a man had sustained serious head injuries in an axe attack.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital. His condition is described as stable.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken in for questioning and was later further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police spokesman said: "While enquiries are at an early stage, police believe this is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

A police cordon was in place but has now been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime number 37/16580/22, via: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by calling 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Protesters attempt to tie themselves to goalpost at Tottenham v West Ham match

Police said a body had been found in the garden of a property in Moore Street, Kingsley.

Woman, 48, charged with murder after body found buried in garden in Northampton

Visitors and locals flock to the beach to soak up the hot sunshine at Lyme Regis in Dorset

UK weather: More sunshine forecast next week in 'early Summer' warm spell

Treasury Minister Simon Clarke said the country was facing an "unappetising situation" financially

'We have to pay our way out of a hole,' says Treasury minister ahead of Spring Statement

Leigh Pateman, 43, was jailed for the terrible injuries he inflicted on his partner

Man who doused partner in petrol before setting her alight is jailed

An art school in Mariupol was hit in a Russian airstrike

Russian forces bomb art school where 400 people were taking shelter in Mariupol

Sajid Javid said the spring booster jab will help "top up their protection against this virus".

Spring Covid booster jab to be offered to over 75s and vulnerable this week

The victim was identified as Sabita Thanwani, 19

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of student found dead in central London flats

A huge fire broke out on marshland in the Wirral

Aerial photo shows fire-scorched earth after blaze swept Wirral marshland

Sean Cowie was caught hanging out of a BMW window in the drive-by shooting.

Shocking moment drive-by shooter opens fire from BMW window near primary school

Protests have been held across London in support of Child Q.

'Traumatised' black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police

Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool, where he compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to Brits voting for Brexit.

Outrage as Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brits voting for Brexit

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference

Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell

Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde, pose together in protest

Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine
Bangladesh Ferry Sinks

Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital

Damage in Mariupol

Mariupol art school used as bomb shelter destroyed in Russian attack, locals say
Israel Rabbi Funeral

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi
Belgium Carnival Crash

Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Pop Francis

Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine

Iran embassy, London

UK dual national Morad Tahbaz returned to prison in Iran, says lawyer
Fire at oil terminal

Saudi energy facilities targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Baby with nurse

Surrogate babies wait out war in makeshift bomb shelter

Woman in face mask

Hong Kong reviews Covid restrictions as cases decline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police