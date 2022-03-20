Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after axe attack

Police were called to The Bell hotel in Clare, Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an axe attack in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said a 39-year-old man has been detained after the attack on Saturday evening in Market Hill, Clare.

Officers were called to the town's Bell Hotel shortly after 8pm, to reports a man had sustained serious head injuries in an axe attack.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital. His condition is described as stable.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken in for questioning and was later further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police spokesman said: "While enquiries are at an early stage, police believe this is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

A police cordon was in place but has now been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting crime number 37/16580/22, via: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or by calling 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.