'BA Angels Fund' raises over £30k for Stanwell crash cabin crew

The lorry which hit the cabin crew's vehicle in Stanwell. Picture: PA

More than £37,000 has been raised for the three British Airways cabin crew who were killed in a New Year's Eve lorry crash near Heathrow Airport.

The two men, aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman who died at the scene - along with a 25-year-old woman in a serious condition in hospital - are all believed to have been friends.

Their names have yet to be released.

More than £37,000 had been pledged on a charity page, billed as the "BA Angels Fund", on by 6.10am on Thursday.

The page had reached its goal of £30,000 within 24 hours off being set up.

The page states: "I know it is January and I know that money is tight but I know that as a fleet we will pull together and make this happen."

The Go Fund Me page, which said it aimed to help the bereaved and injured, was signed off with the message "Rest In Peace Guys, Go Fly The Skies Eternal".

The fundraising page on Thursday morning. Picture: LBC News

A BA spokesperson said: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision last night.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."

The off-duty BA cabin crew were in a white Toyota Yaris when was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm.

The lorry, which was part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata, left the road and ended up in nearby Longford River.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is believed that all four cabin crew were friends and two of them had finished work at about 6pm, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.

Sergeant Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dash cam or any other kind, to get in touch with us."

A spokesman for dnata - which provides ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services to airlines - said: "We can confirm that one of our trucks was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of December 31.

"We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident."

A local driver, who did not want to be named, told reporters the crash scene looked "bad".

He described it as "a bad road" that needs widening, adding: "You would be amazed how many accidents have happened down that road."

The road was closed on Wednesday morning while the lorry was recovered.