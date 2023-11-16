BA cabin crew ‘lied about armed robbery to cover up drink and drug binge which delayed flight'

British Airways staff lied about being robbed in Rio De Janeiro to cover up their inappropriate antics, the Brazilian police claim.

Three crew members, aged 40, 39, and 31 claimed their mobile phones had been stolen by armed robbers whilst they were in the city in September.

The alleged robbery led to a flight that the crew members were set to be working on the next day being delayed.

However, police have now claimed that the whole thing was made up by the BA workers, to cover up an alcohol and drugs binge.

Patrícia Alemany, Special Tourism Support Police (DEAT) chief said: “What is surprising is how a crew that has such an important role spends the whole night drinking and using drugs, knowing that they would have the responsibility of taking care of dozens of people who would travel for hours."

Assistant police chief Danielle Bullus added: "They created these stories to try to justify probably inappropriate behaviour outside of company rules."

Investigators believe that the group lost their phones whilst on a night out, and published CCTV footage of the trio out at 4:50 am.

Two of the crew members alleged that they were robbed after a taxi took them to an abandoned gas station.

They claimed two of their phones were stolen, but that they managed to hide a third, which they later used to call another taxi.

On their way back to their accommodation, they claimed they were robbed again, and the third phone was taken.

The third crew member insinuated that he was spiked by a woman whilst drinking in Pedra do Sal, and claimed he woke up in the middle of the road with no memory of what had happened to him.

The police believe that the third man was separated from the group after drinking "to the point of unconsciousness".

They said he had to be revived by builders, whom he showed a white powder, believed to be cocaine.

British Airways has said that the incident is a "matter for the police" and added that those involved are being supported.