BA flight to Israel forced to turn back to London after Hamas fires rockets near Tel Aviv

A BA flight has turned around. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British Airways flight to Israel has been forced to turn back for security reasons after Hamas fired rockets close to Tel Aviv.

Israel said that the missiles fired on Wednesday did not come close to the airport.

The flight, which set off from London, got as far as northern Israel before turning back.

BA said in a statement: "Safety is always our highest priority and we've taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow.

"We're contacting customers booked to travel to or from Tel Aviv to apologise for the inconvenience and offer options including a full refund and rebooking with another airline or with British Airways at a later date.

"We continue to monitor the situation in the region closely."

A video purportedly filmed in Ben-Gurion Airport appears to show passengers ducking for cover amid shelling.

❗️ Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv under fire from #Hamas



Hamas said it was shelling "in response to an attack on civilians". Powerful shelling of the south and center of #Israel also continues 🤬🤬🤬#HamasTerrorists pic.twitter.com/ss7PIWdqiC — Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) October 11, 2023

Other carriers such easyJet and Wizz Air suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv after the Hamas attacks on Saturday.

Virgin Atlantic is continuing to operate flights between Heathrow and Tel Aviv.

It comes as Israel is preparing to send 300,000 soldiers in to Gaza as the country's force prepare to wipe out Hamas's ability to wreak more horror.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have been pummelling the densely populated strip since the terror group massacred towns and villages and kidnapped civilians.

Israeli soldiers sit atop Merkava tanks positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. Picture: Getty

Its air strikes precede what is expected to be massive ground invasion of the area, which contains two million people, after Benjamin Netanyahu called up reservists.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Picture: Alamy

Armoured vehicles including tanks are poised to go in, and artillery is also massing at the border as part of Operation Iron Swords.

Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the IDF, said the military is preparing "to execute the mission we have been given by the Israeli government… to make sure that Hamas, at the end of this war, won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians".

But any battles in the dense urban environment - much of which is made up of homes built over places that once housed refugees fleeing their former homes in what is now Israel - is expected to be fierce.