Baby who was killed by car outside hospital was 'in pram' at time of crash, inquest hears

Mabil died of a catastrophic brain injury in June - after she was struck by a BMW while inside her pram. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A baby who was struck and killed by a car outside a hospital was strapped into her pram at the time of the collision, an inquest into her death has heard.

Mabli Cariad Hall was eight months old when a BMW struck her pushchair near Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire on June 21.

She later died at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children four days after the accident after initially being taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Paul Bennett said: ‘I extend my sincere condolences to Mabli’s parents and also to her grandparents who are here this morning.

‘And to say how sorry I am that we have to meet in such difficult and tragic circumstances for you and the family.’

Mabil was involved in the collision outside Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales. Picture: Alamy

Coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told the hearing: "Police received an emergency call reporting a collision involving a car and pedestrians in front of the main entrance to Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

"Mabli had been in her pram at the time of the collision. She was taken to the Withybush emergency department before being transferred to Cardiff hospital and later transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

"The cause of death provided is that of severe traumatic brain injury."

The coroner added: "Police have launched a full investigation and inquiries are ongoing."

Mabli’s parents Rob and Gwen Hall said that they "adored" their baby girl.

They said: "We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli.

"She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life."