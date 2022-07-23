Baby dies in hot car after dad 'forgets to drop child at nursery and goes to work'

By Daisy Stephens

A 14-month-old baby died after being left in a sweltering hot car in France.

The father was reportedly supposed to leave the baby at nursery on Wednesday before driving to work at an aeronautics company in Bordes, southwestern France.

But the baby's mother raised the alarm after she noticed her child was not at nursery later on Wednesday.

The baby was found in the vehicle in the car park at the father's workplace that afternoon, when temperatures were around 22C.

The emergency services were called at around 5pm but the child could not be resuscitated.

"Initial investigations suggest that the young child died of suffocation and dehydration," said public prosecutor Cecile Gensac in a statement.

The parents, who also have an older child, have no previous criminal records.

They have reportedly since been hospitalised with shock.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the child's death.