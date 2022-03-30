Breaking News

Justice secretary to appeal decision to free Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly

30 March 2022, 11:25 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 13:50

Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison
Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The mother of Baby P will be freed from prison within weeks after she won her fourth bid for parole.

Baby P died after suffering more than 50 injuries at the hands of Tracey Connelly’s paedophile partner Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen.

Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said today: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Tracey Connelly following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community. 

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries - despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over eight months.

Connelly admitted the offence and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection (IPP) with a minimum term of five years.

She is to be freed following a fourth review by the Parole Board since she was jailed.

The decision was meant to be made last year but had been delayed pending more reports and information.

Connelly was let out on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in 2019 following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison. In 2020 she lost an appeal against the latest Parole Board decision not to release her.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has insisted he and the Chancellor are still 'tax-cutting Tories'

We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike

Shan Warne's father Keith (far left) and his three children Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne paid tribute to the cricketing legend at his state memorial service.

Shane Warne: Heartbreaking tributes as world says final goodbye to cricketing legend

Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend when she was hit by two cars

American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road

Police hunt poison spraying suspect

Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland

Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

Rhiannon Davies from Ludlow, Shropshire, pictured with her daughter Kate moments after she was born in 2009. Her daughter died hours later

Shrewsbury maternity scandal: 200 babies died after 'catastrophic' NHS failings

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria

Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars

Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'

Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap

Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial

The concert for Ukraine raised money for humanitarian efforts

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello help raise £12m

Hrybov, right, has been released from Russian detention

Captured Ukraine 'hero' who said 'Russian warship go f*** yourself' is freed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jackie Weaver in the viral Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver 'did not have authority' to kick out councillors in viral Zoom meeting
Mr Kara-Murza has survived two poisoning attempts in his opposition to Putin

Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals
Joe Biden meets the leader of Singapore

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Donald Trump

January 6 riots probe ‘identifies eight-hour gap in Trump’s phone records’
The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf

Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf
Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter
Max Mosley was found dead in 2021

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police