Royal Baby: Harry And Meghan Unveil First Pictures Of Their "Bundle Of Joy"

Baby Sussex is revealed to the world. Picture: PA

Prince Harry has said he and Meghan are "thrilled" to have their own little bundle of joy as the first images of Baby Sussex are revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented their newborn son to the world, with Meghan declaring: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from."

Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

The Royal couple are yet to announce the name for their son.

The couple were pictured smiling with joy as they revealed their new son to the world. Picture: PA

Harry said he was finding parenting "amazing," and that he and Meghan were "so thrilled to have out own little bundle of joy."

Prince Harry beaming as he looks at his new son. Picture: PA

Amid surroundings steeped in royal history, the latest royal baby made his debut behind closed doors, with a small press pool of only one reporter, one photographer, three cameramen, as well as the couple's own private photographer and a household press officer photographer.

The Queen became the first member of the Royal Family to meet the new arrival when she was introduced to her eighth great-grandson on Wednesday morning.

During an official visit to Germany new-grandfather Prince Charles said he "couldn't be more delighted at the news," and that he and the Duchess of Cornwall were looking forward to meeting the baby on their return to the UK.

Family members spoke about the joy of the new arrival with the Duke of Cambridge saying on Tuesday he was "obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down".

He quipped: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Harry was at his wife's side during the birth in the early hours of Monday morning and he later confessed he had only had a few hours' sleep.

The happy couple announced the birth with a message shared on Instagram saying the “very healthy” baby weighted 7lbs 3oz at birth.