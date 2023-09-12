Bachelorette Australia star, 36, dies in horror cliff plunge weeks after welcoming daughter

Charlie Newling died when his car plunged off a cliff in Sydney. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A Reality TV star has died in a horror crash when his car plunged off a cliff - just weeks after the birth of his second child.

Charlie Newling, who appeared on The Bachelorette Australia, was 36.

His car went over a cliff in Dover Heights in Sydney.

Emergency Services rushed to the scene of the crash on Saturday night where they found Charlie’s car on fire.

Charlie - who was working as a builder - died at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

He welcomed a baby girl with his partner Kristal Taylor just eight weeks ago.

He also has a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Charlie previously dated model Esme Dewitt. Picture: Getty

He appeared on a series of the reality TV show in 2018, and was initially tipped as the show’s front-runner to win - being dubbed “Mr Perfect” by viewers.

In 2021 he was convicted of a drink-driving offence.

In September last year he was given a 13-month prison sentence for sending up to 37 text messages to his mother in April that year, threatening to kill her husband.

A court heard he had been struggling with alcohol abuse.

He spent a month in custody and served the remainder of his sentence in the community.