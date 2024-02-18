Badenoch accuses former Post Office boss of lying about 'stalling Horizon scandal payments' claims

18 February 2024, 22:23 | Updated: 18 February 2024, 22:25

The Business Secretary has hit out at a former Post Office boss who said he was told to stall compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal ahead of the next general election.
The Business Secretary has hit out at a former Post Office boss who said he was told to stall compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal ahead of the next general election. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Business Secretary has hit out at a former Post Office boss who said he was told to stall compensions for victims of the Horizon scandal ahead of the next general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kemi Badenoch has slammed former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton for alleging he was told by a senior civil servant to "stall" spending on compensation to subpostmasters ahead of the next general election.

Mr Staunton, who was sacked by the Business Secretary last month, used an interview with the Sunday Times to suggest that the alleged request was linked to concerns about the cost of compensation heading into the election.

Read More: Racist Post Office documents about Horizon victims used until 2013 – review

Read More: 'They grow like multi-headed hydras': Asda chairman takes aim at government quangos after Post Office scandal

He also told the paper that Ms Badenoch told him that "someone's got to take the rap" for the Horizon scandal and that he discovered his sacking following a phone call from Sky News.

The claims prompted an immediate and strongly worded denial from the Government, with Ms Badenoch also using social media to accuse the former chairman of "disgraceful misrepresentation" of the reasons he was ousted.

London, United Kingdom. 6th February, 2024. Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade leaves No 10 after the Cabinet Meeting.
London, United Kingdom. 6th February, 2024. Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade leaves No 10 after the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

Mr Staunton, who took up the role in December 2022 following nine years as chairman of WH Smith, had told the newspaper: "Early on, I was told by a fairly senior person to stall on spend on compensation and on the replacement of Horizon and to limp, in quotation marks - I did a file note on it - limp into the election.

"It was not an anti-postmaster thing, it was just straight financials. I didn't ask, because I said 'I'm having no part of it - I'm not here to limp into the election, it's not the right thing to do by postmasters'.

"The word 'limp' gives you a snapshot of where they were."

Henry Staunton
Mr Staunton, who was sacked by the Business Secretary last month, used an interview with the Sunday Times to suggest that the alleged request was linked to concerns about the cost of compensation heading into the election. Picture: UK Parliament

Ms Badenoch, in a lengthy post on X, said the comments were a "disgraceful misrepresentation of my conversation with him and the reasons for his dismissal.

"Henry Staunton had a lack of grip getting justice for postmasters. The serious concerns over his conduct were the reasons I asked him to step down.

"That he chose to run to the media with made up anecdotes and a series of falsehoods, confirms I made the correct decision."

She said her call with Mr Staunton "was with officials" who took a "complete record".

Alan Bates, former Sub-postmaster, Founder, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, giving evidence to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee of the subject of the Post Office and Horizon scandal. Picture date: Tuesday December 14, 2021.
Many, including leading campaigner Alan Bates, have complained about unnecessary delays to victims in receiving compensation. Picture: Alamy

"He has given an interview full of lies about our conversation during his dismissal.

"The details will emerge soon enough as I won't let the matter rest here, but will be discussing with (government) lawyers," she said.

Ms Badenoch is expected to make a Commons statement about the matter on Monday.

The scandal has been pushed into the public eye by a major ITV drama into the long legal fight by subpostmasters to get justice.

But many, including leading campaigner Alan Bates, have complained about unnecessary delays to victims in receiving compensation.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson on Sunday also firmly denied Mr Staunton's claim.

"I don't accept or recognise that.

"We are encouraging postmasters to come forward. We have brought legislation through the House of Commons which will enable those payments to be made, and that is something that we are encouraging rather than anything.

"I just don't recognise anything to the contrary of that," he told Times Radio.

A Government spokesperson said: "We utterly refute these allegations.

"The Government has sped up compensation to victims and consistently encouraged postmasters to come forward with their claims.

"To suggest any actions or conversations happened to the contrary is incorrect. In fact, upon appointment, Mr Staunton was set concrete objectives, in writing, to focus on reaching settlements with claimants - clear evidence of the Government's intent.

"The Secretary of State asked Henry Staunton to step down as chairman of the Post Office because a change in leadership was needed."

UK's Liberal Democrats Leader Ed Davey Unveils New Campaign In Guildford
UK's Liberal Democrats Leader Ed Davey Unveils New Campaign In Guildford. Picture: Getty

More than 700 branch managers were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

Hundreds of subpostmasters and subpostmistresses are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "The Horizon scandal is widely accepted to be one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

"Under no circumstances should compensation to victims be delayed and to do so for party political purposes would be a further insult to sub-postmasters.

"The Labour Party has called for all sub-postmasters to be exonerated and compensation paid swiftly so that victims can begin to draw this awful chapter to a close.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the claims were "deeply disturbing", who said "ministers must come to Parliament and explain exactly what has happened at the earliest opportunity".

That call was echoed by Labour's Kevan Jones, a long-time campaigner on behalf of subpostmasters, who called on Ms Badenoch to face MPs' questions "instead of governing by social media".

"This is not about playing party politics - it is about holding the Government to account," he said on social media.

The Post Office and the UK Government Investments (UKGI) body also rejected any suggestion that either organisation had opposed a blanket exoneration for subpostmasters, after other claims by Mr Staunton to the newspaper.

BRITAIN-JUSTICE-POST OFFICE-INQUIRY-JAPAN-FUJITSU
BRITAIN-JUSTICE-POST OFFICE-INQUIRY-JAPAN-FUJITSU. Picture: Getty

A spokesman said: "Post Office is very aware of the terrible impact from this appalling scandal and miscarriage of justice.

"We refute both the assertions put to us and the words and phrases allegedly used, and are focused on supporting the Government's plans for faster justice and redress for victims, as well as helping the inquiry get to the truth of what happened.

"In no sense did Post Office seek to persuade Government against mass exoneration, we remain firmly committed to supporting faster justice and redress for victims."

A UKGI spokesman said: "We strongly refute the claims levelled by Mr Staunton, both in the facts presented and the suggestions made as to UKGI's overall role."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Calocane killed Ian Coates, 65, Barnaby Webber, 19, and his friend Grace O'Malley-Kumar, also 19

Nottingham triple-killing families 'sickened' by cops sharing gruesome details of attacks over WhatsApp

Officers Shot Minnesota

Suspect dead after two police officers and a first responder killed in shooting

Exclusive
Dame Esther is campaigning for a free vote on assisted dying laws

Esther Rantzen's rallying cry on assisted dying: TV legend pens open letter to get public behind free vote for MPs

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza as Ramadan deadline for Rafah mooted

River Soar

Major search launched after 'three-year-old fell into river' in Leicestershire

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has shared a photo with her opposition leader husband after it was announced he had died in prison on Friday.

Alexei Navalny's wife shares goodbye photo as Yulia Navalnaya blames Putin after husband died in prison

Floral tributes

Hundreds detained in Russia as country mourns death of Putin foe Alexei Navalny

Jimmy Kimmel

Ex-legislator George Santos sues late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over videos

Officers Shot Minnesota

Two police officers and a first responder shot dead at scene of domestic call

Carol Vorderman has said she would end her own life if she was diagnosed with a terminal illness - before sharing the heart-wrenching story of her mother's battle with cancer with LBC listeners.

Tearful Carol Vorderman shares her assisted dying wishes with heart-wrenching story of her mum's final days

My Little Pony toys

Moscow police called to probe ‘LGBT+ propaganda’ at My Little Pony convention

Sam Altman speaks to the World Government Summit via video link

OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

Avon and Somerset Police said that the bodies were found following a welfare call on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills at 12.40pm on Sunday afternoon.

Woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea

Lufthansa planes

Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports

Navalny's body has been found.

Navalny’s body found ‘covered in bruises’ consistent with ’signs of seizure’ in Arctic morgue

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron has said the islands' sovereignty is not up for discussion.

Falklands sovereignty ‘not up for discussion' David Cameron says ahead of visit next week

Injured Palestinians

Israel strikes Rafah as US vows to block UN resolution on ceasefire

Police were called to the scene on Saturday evening.

Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London as police launch urgent manhunt

Royal aides feared Harry 'would never leave' if he stayed too long, sources have claimed.

Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’
The concert is being held today.

Brianna Ghey concert organiser hopes gig 'changes mindsets from the ground level'

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’
Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump rails against New York fraud ruling

Peace Palace

UN court to open hearings on legality of Israeli occupation

Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.

Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit