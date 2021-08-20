Badger found nailed to 10ft tree and hanging by its paws sparks police investigation

20 August 2021, 09:48 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 09:51

WARNING: This article includes a distressing image

The badger was found by a member of public
The badger was found by a member of public. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A badger was found hanging from a tree with its paws nailed to a branch in an "abhorrent" act of animal cruelty.

The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public as they walked in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, North Wales.

The animal, which police said is protected under law, was found hanging from the 10ft tree.

Officers have launched an investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them.

PC Richard Smith, of the North Wales Rural Crime Team, said: "We can't yet confirm what the cause of death of this animal was, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.

"Incredibly, badger persecution is still practiced in North Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these."

The badger nailed to a branch and hung from a 10ft tree
The badger nailed to a branch and hung from a 10ft tree. Picture: North Wales Rural Crime Team

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on their website, by calling 101 and quoting reference Z121155 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The National Wildlife Crime Unit says badger persecution ranges from baiting to the disturbance or destruction of setts.

Baiters send a dog with a radio collar into the sett to find the badger, then offenders dig down until they reach the animals and allow the dogs to kill the badger.

They are also snared, gasses, poisoned, shot and "lamped", where spotlights are used to help attack them at night.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amman carried out his attack in February 2020.

Streatham inquest jury conclude lawful killing of Sudesh Amman
Person rescued from subway tracks by NYPD officer and "good Samaritan"

Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York

Britney Spears under investigation over alleged attack on staff
Greta Thunberg has hit out at the government's claims

Greta Thunberg claims it is a lie to say the UK is a climate leader
Former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader

Defence minister James Heappey said veterans would be reconciled

'Peace is imperfect': Minister says veterans reconciled to Taliban being part of Afghan solution

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London