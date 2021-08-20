Badger found nailed to 10ft tree and hanging by its paws sparks police investigation

WARNING: This article includes a distressing image

The badger was found by a member of public. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A badger was found hanging from a tree with its paws nailed to a branch in an "abhorrent" act of animal cruelty.

The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public as they walked in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, North Wales.

The animal, which police said is protected under law, was found hanging from the 10ft tree.

Officers have launched an investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them.

PC Richard Smith, of the North Wales Rural Crime Team, said: "We can't yet confirm what the cause of death of this animal was, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.

"Incredibly, badger persecution is still practiced in North Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these."

The badger nailed to a branch and hung from a 10ft tree. Picture: North Wales Rural Crime Team

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on their website, by calling 101 and quoting reference Z121155 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The National Wildlife Crime Unit says badger persecution ranges from baiting to the disturbance or destruction of setts.

Baiters send a dog with a radio collar into the sett to find the badger, then offenders dig down until they reach the animals and allow the dogs to kill the badger.

They are also snared, gasses, poisoned, shot and "lamped", where spotlights are used to help attack them at night.