Five killed as steel cable on glass lift snaps at Bali resort

Five people died when the cable snapped on the funicular cable car at the resort in Bali. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Five hotel workers died when a steel cable snapped at a resort in Bali, sending them plunging 100m to their deaths in a glass lift.

The workers were killed at the Ayuterra Resort in Ubud, when the funicular lift fell before breaking through barriers at the bottom of its track.

Three women and two men died in the crash - they were identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19.

Three of the victims were taken to Bali’s Payangan Hospital but died of their injuries.

Police sources said the lift did not have an emergency brake, according to local reports.

The victims’ families have been offered compensation from the resort on the condition they do not take legal action, according to local media.

A cook at the hotel told local media he heard screams shortly after the group entered the lift - before crashing sounds.

The funicular lift runs on a track to take tourists and workers to upper sections of the resort on a high ridge.

It was a popular instagram attraction at the resort.

Police have launched an investigation into why the cable broke and why there were no backup measures in place.

All of the resort’s guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.

Ubud Police Chief, Police Commissioner Made Uder said “The steel swing rope was not strong enough to pull the weight upwards, which was quite heavy, and the safety wedge or brake did not function, so the elevator slid downwards at high speed so this accident could not be avoided.”