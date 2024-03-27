First of six missing workers named after Baltimore bridge collapse - as recovery operation continues

27 March 2024, 07:02 | Updated: 27 March 2024, 07:21

Miguel Luna is among those missing and presumed dead following the bridge's collapse.
Miguel Luna is among those missing and presumed dead following the bridge's collapse. Picture: Family handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

One of the men presumed dead after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed has been named as officials launched a recovery operation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A desperate search was launched to try and trace six construction workers who plunged 185ft into the cold waters below the bridge after it was hit by a cargo ship.

One of them was identified as 49-year-old Miguel Luna, from El Salvador.

Family members, including his wife, Maria del Carmen Castellon, were allowed into the disaster zone as they awaited updates.

"They only tell us that we have to wait, that for now, they can’t give us information," she told Telemundo 44 on Tuesday.

"[We feel] devastated, devastated because our heart is broken, because we don’t know if they’ve rescued them yet. We’re just waiting to hear any news."

Given the time they have been missing and the water temperatures, the workers are presumed to have died.

The Coast Guard has since suspended its search and rescue mission and is instead focusing on a recovery mission.

"We do not want to injure any of these first responders in this recovery effort," an official said.

It comes after harrowing close-up video footage emerged of the moment Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship.

The ship issued a mayday moments before the crash, meaning authorities were able to close off the bridge to regular traffic.

A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday morning following the catastrophic collision, which occurred at about 1.30am.

The ship, the Singaporean flagged Dali, was only 20 minutes into its journey when it slammed into a support column on the bridge. 

US president Joe Biden posted on Twitter: “This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident.”

The ship's crew has remained on board the cargo vessel, which remains marooned under the bridge, and are being questioned by members of the Coast Guard.

Read More: Up to 20 construction workers and several vehicles plunge into river after Baltimore bridge collapses

Read More: Two pulled from water after Baltimore bridge hit by cargo ship collapses

During an early morning press conference at around 6:30 am, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace was only able to confirm that two people were pulled from the water.

Two pulled from water after Baltimore bridge hit by cargo ship collapses

One was unhurt, the other had to be rushed to a local hospital with "serious injuries".

It was not immediately clear what caused the cargo ship to crash into the bridge. The FBI has not ruled out terrorism.

One local official described the collision as a "developing mass casualty event."

Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge which collapsed
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge which collapsed. Picture: Getty

The rescue effort incorporates Coast Guard ships, local police boats, Baltimore's Fire Department, volunteer fire departments from the surrounding areas as well as teams of divers as the desperate search for survivors goes on.

According to an early Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) report, the container ship "lost propulsion" as it was leaving port. 

"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible," the report said.

"The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."

Dr Nii Attoh-Okine from Maryland University speaks to LBC as 6 remain missing after bridge collapse

The ship crashed into one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds — a shocking spectacle that was captured on video and posted on social media.

The vessel caught fire billowing thick black smoke out of its wreck.

There appeared to be an explosion on the container ship as it collided with the bridge sending container and diesel flooding into the water. One of the vehicles that fell to the water was a tractor-trailer.

The ship involved is the 948 foot long Dali, a Singaporean-flagged container bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka. It could be seen on ship tracking websites positioned stationary under the bridge following the crash.

It left Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal at 12:24am. At 1:25am, is began to slow and diverted off of its course. The video shows lights going off on board just before the crash.

Graphic shows location of collapsed bridge in Baltimore

It's unclear what cargo the Dali was holding. According to the ship's owners, all crew members were accounted for with no injuries reported.

 Around 30,000 vehicles use the bridge, which is named for the writer of the Star Spangled Banner, every day. It opened in 1977.

Sonar has indicated that there are vehicles in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thai pride parade

Thai parliament approves bill to legalise same-sex marriage

Richard Serra

US sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron’, dies aged 85

Breaking
Finley suffered more than 100 injuries.

Baby Finley Boden who was murdered by parents 'should have been one of the most protected children'

The Key Bridge was hit by a ship and collapsed on March 26

Nail-biting audio of distress call as Baltimore police rush to stop traffic driving onto bridge before it collapses

Senior Minister Andrew Griffith has slammed the asylum system

Minister slams 'credulous clerics and lefty lawyers' for asylum system which let Clapham chemical attacker remain in UK

A British man died after hitting a tree while skiing in Avoriaz, France

British skier dies after swerving to avoid a group of people and crashing into a tree in French resort

Subway

NYC subway rider dies after being pushed onto the tracks

Exclusive
Thames Water has been accused of acting like a 'rogue trader'

Thames Water accused of acting like 'rogue traders' after 136% surge in sewage spills lasting over a day

Ben Stimson (left) and Aiden Minnis (right)

British traitors fighting for Putin in Ukraine branded an 'absolute disgrace' as Army heroes call for pair to be jailed

Brussels protest

Farmers in tractors block Brussels in EU policies protest

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak mocks Liz Truss for claiming to have been 'sabotaged' by the UK's 'deep state'

Satisfaction with the NHS is at an all-time low.

Satisfaction with NHS slumps to record 40-year low amid GP crisis and growing hospital waiting lists

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected

Sadiq Khan pledges 1,300 more police officers on London's streets if re-elected

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Churches ‘undermining’ asylum system after Clapham attacker allowed to stay in UK despite failing test on Christianity

Shocking new footage has emerged of the Singaporean-flagged Dali slamming into the bridge's concrete support pillar

Six missing workers presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties have been raided

Police raids on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes an ‘unprecedented ambush’, rapper's lawyer says

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer says raids on homes were ‘excessive’ use of force

Julian Assange's wife warns of 'assassination' as she admits WikiLeaks founder ‘could be killed in the United States’

Julian Assange's wife fears he could be killed by 'death penalty or assassination' even with US assurances
Election 2024 Trump Bible

Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

There are warnings over Temu's latest cash offer scheme

Chinese budget brand Temu floods X with ‘free £50 cash giveaway’ but there's warnings over alarming Ts&Cs
Buttons are displayed during a campaign event for US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr in Oakland, California

Robert F Kennedy Jr picks Nicole Shanahan as running mate for White House bid

Trump Hush Money

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting over hush money case

The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: Sausage dogs ‘to be banned in Germany’

Abdul Ezedi being baptised in June 2018 and (R) injured after the chemical attack

Clapham attacker granted asylum by judge despite ‘lack of credibility’ and failingClapham attacker granted asylum by judge despite ‘lack of credibility’ and failing basic questions about Christianity
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales
Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit